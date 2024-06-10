Rokt and ABOUT YOU Team Up to Make Post-Purchase Offers More Relevant

Rokt partners with one of Europe's largest ecommerce retailers to power relevant marketing messages post-purchase, during the transaction moment

ABOUT YOU will leverage Rokt's AI-based relevance platform to deliver relevant, native offers for shoppers post-checkout

The partnership has launched across Germany , Netherlands , France , Belgium , Denmark , Spain , and Sweden

BERLIN, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company that uses advanced machine learning and AI to serve relevant offers to shoppers post-purchase, has today announced its newest partnership with the online fashion store ABOUT YOU.

ABOUT YOU, known as Hamburg's first 'unicorn' business, is one of the largest ecommerce retailers in Europe, with a global presence across 28 European markets and over 1200+ employees.

The partnership will focus on expanding ABOUT YOU's retail media program to include post-checkout placements, now live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and Sweden. Rokt will bring a range of premium advertisers to ABOUT YOU's platform and provide a more relevant experience to its shoppers.

Marc Allsop, who has recently joined Rokt as Head of EMEA, said: "We're really excited to work with ABOUT YOU to help support and complement their growing retail media program while connecting their customers across Germany and Europe to relevant offers they will love.

"When customers see personalized and highly relevant messages, they feel valued and will continue to engage with a brand that knows what they want. This collaboration signifies our mutual dedication to fostering meaningful connections and enhancing experiences in ecommerce."

Marieke Meyn, Director Brand Relations & Retail Media, added: "We're very pleased to partner with Rokt, a highly trusted connector in ecommerce which will help us grow our post-purchase retail media program by ensuring the most relevant and timely offers are made each time at the point of purchase."

ABOUT YOU is the latest addition to the growing roster of leading European ecommerce players working with Rokt. The agreement follows recent partnership announcements with Deliveroo, Vinted, and Boohoo.

About the ABOUT YOU Group

The ABOUT YOU Group (ABOUT YOU Holding SE and its fully consolidated subsidiaries) is an internationally active e-commerce group with two strategic business units: The online fashion store ABOUT YOU SE & Co. KG forms the Group's business-to-consumer business. With more than 42 million monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of Europe's largest online retailers for fashion and lifestyle and the leading provider of a personalized shopping experience on the smartphone. In the multi-award-winning ABOUT YOU app and on aboutyou.com, customers find versatile inspiration and an assortment of over 700,000 items from around 4,000 brands. The Group's business-to-business activities are largely operated by SCAYLE GmbH. SCAYLE offers a modern, cloud-based enterprise shop system that enables brands and retailers to scale their digital business quickly and flexibly as well as to adapt to increasing customer needs. More than 200 online stores are powered by SCAYLE's technology. Leading brands and retailers such as DEICHMANN, FC Bayern, Fielmann, DEPOT, or Marc O'Polo choose the SCAYLE Commerce technology as a license model.

For further information, please visit: corporate.aboutyou.de/en.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by unlocking relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning platform, built over the last 10 years, and scaled network power billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Gopuff, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. for the last three years in a row. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

