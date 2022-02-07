ROKiT To Support UK Veterans' Charity Care After Combat

Care after Combat provides support within the Criminal Justice System for the wellbeing of former British Armed Forces personnel and their families, through a programme of one-to-one mentorship inside and outside of prison, with the mentors being veterans themselves. Care after Combat works with individuals to get them to where they deserve to be in the wider society and to reduce reoffending rates. What Care after Combat provides really does work; most of those helped by the charity do not return to prison and go on to make a real success of their lives in the wider civilian community, making a positive contribution to society.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said "Many military veterans really struggle with civilian life once they leave the services. As a result and for a variety of reasons, many veterans find themselves in the Criminal Justice System and, while I believe society in general falls short in providing ex-service personnel with sufficient support, charities such as Care after Combat do fantastic work helping hundreds of veterans while in - and after - their release from prison. I am delighted and proud to be able to support Care after Combat, not only with direct financial help, but also we will place the Care after Combat logos on our cars and drivers race suits that will be competing in this season's British Touring Car Championship, to generate wider public awareness of the charity and the very important work they do."

Adrian Kirk, Chief Executive of Care after Combat, said: "The whole team at Care after Combat are thrilled to have the support of ROKiT. It is very clear that Jonathan shares our passion of supporting British Armed Forces' veterans and I am truly grateful that he has chosen to back Care after Combat in what we do. ROKiT's support will have a direct impact on the lives, and life chances, of the veterans we help."

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, the ROKiT Group of Companies has a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies, premium products and pioneering services including mobile phones, smart Wi-Fi technologies, drinks brands, E-bikes, payment cards, 3D content production, product development and global content distribution and is heavily involved in a number of sponsorship programmes to help promote the growth of those companies and services, including Formula E, IndyCar, BTCC, DTM, the NHRA and others.

More information at https://www.careaftercombat.org/ and https://therokitgroup.com/

