ROKiT Foundation to continue support of UK military veterans' charity Care after Combat

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, the ROKiT Group of Companies has long supported military veterans in the US and UK and, as part of that, has been supporting UK veterans' charity Care after Combat this year to help some of the most vulnerable British Armed Forces' veterans, and their families, through their ROKiT Foundation.

That support will continue through 2023, ROKiT have announced.

JAKE HILL WITH THE ROKiT BTCC CAR BEARING CARE AFTER COMBAT LOGOS (PRNewsfoto/ROKiT)

Care after Combat provides support for the wellbeing of former British Armed Forces personnel in the Criminal Justice System, through a programme of one-to-one mentorship inside and outside prison, with the mentors being veterans themselves. Care after Combat works with individuals to get them to where they deserve to be in the wider society and to reduce reoffending rates.

In addition to its direct financial support, ROKiT also placed the Care after Combat logo on the ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e 'ROKiTship', driven by Jake Hill to third place overall in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) this year, to further raise public awareness of the work undertaken by the charity.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said, "We've seen the incredibly effective work that Care after Combat have done this year in mentoring many hundreds of military veterans who find themselves in the Criminal Justice System and we've been enormously impressed with the results achieved. This type of giving back is exactly why we set up the ROKiT Foundation and we're delighted and proud to continue our support for Care after Combat next year in the very important work they do."

Adrian Kirk, Chief Executive of Care after Combat, said, "I am absolutely delighted that Jonathan has agreed to continue to support Care after Combat for another year. In 2022, with ROKiT's generous help, the charity increased its reach significantly, and the numbers of Veterans being supported by Care after Combat has risen sharply from around 300 at the start of the year to over 500 now. Without altruistic support such as ROKiT's we, as a charity, could not provide the essential care and guidance that our most vulnerable Armed Forces Veterans need and deserve. ROKiT's contribution is having a direct and positive impact on the lives and life-chances of those we support. I, and the whole team at Care after Combat, are immensely grateful to Jonathan, and are extremely proud to have ROKiT by our side for another year."

In addition to Care after Combat, the ROKiT Foundation has also helped others including the safe and successful evacuation from Afghanistan - and the accommodation in Pakistan - of the 135 players and their immediate families of the Afghan junior women's football team last year, before their re-homing, as well as the recent deployment of out-of-home wi-fi for the people of Barbuda.

More information at https://www.careaftercombat.org/ and https://therokitgroup.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931676/ROKiT_Motorsport.jpg

SOURCE ROKiT Marketing Limited