ROKiT extends Brand Ambassador deal with World Snooker Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan OBE to 2026

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, co-founders of the ROKiT Group of Companies, are delighted to announce a new deal with current World Snooker Champion and World Number 1, Ronnie O'Sullivan, which will see him remain as a company Brand Ambassador into 2026.

In May 2022 Ronnie 'The ROKiT' O'Sullivan secured his 7th World Snooker title in front of a Global TV audience of 300 million people, firmly establishing him, beyond doubt, as the greatest snooker player of all time.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said "Ronnie and I became friends in 2012 when I agreed to sponsor his comeback for the 2013 World Championship. After taking a year away from the sport, his return was a huge story and then he won the event! It was great to see him working as a Brand Ambassador for us again in 2022 and we've agreed to extend that relationship into 2026 in a new deal which will see him take on some non-snooker activities with us as well. We've talked for some time about putting him back in a single seater race car as it's something we both love and we're already working on getting that sorted through our sponsorship of the British Formula 4 Championship. We also recently announced our partnership with BMW Motorrad in the World and British Superbikes Championship"

In addition to their relationship with Ronnie, ROKiT also sponsor Reanne Evans MBE and Jimmy White MBE recognising the popularity of snooker in Asia, which will be a key area for their company in the coming years with the new range of technology based products hitting the market.

Ronnie said: "Jonathan has been a great long-term partner for me and it's great to see ROKiT supporting snooker even further with, Reanne and Jimmy. It was an easy decision for me to extend this deal to 2026 and I look forward to embracing some other challenges with ROKiT away from the snooker table."

