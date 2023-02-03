ROKiT Brand Ambassador Reanne Evans makes snooker history with Shoot Out victory over Stuart Bingham

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reanne Evans MBE, the 12-time women's world snooker champion, has added another chapter to her sporting legacy with an historic Shoot Out win over male star Stuart Bingham.

An icon of the sport, Reanne made the most of the one-frame Snooker Shoot Out format in Leicester to prevail 60-8 against former men's world champion Bingham.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies, commented "All of us at ROKiT send many congratulations to Reanne for yet another milestone achievement in her incredible snooker career. We are so proud to have Reanne as a Brand Ambassador as we appreciate having partnerships with people that win, in spite of the odds."

