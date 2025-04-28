Rockwell Automation Unveils Powerful New Service to Detect and Respond to OT Cyber Threats

New offering delivers 24/7 real-time threat detection and response to combat rising

cybersecurity risks in operational technology environments

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its Security Monitoring and Response service, which is purpose-built to deliver continuous, real-time monitoring of operational technology (OT) environments. Security Monitoring and Response seamlessly integrates into existing architecture to help industrial organizations stay ahead of cyber threats and build resilient operations.

Enabled by the Rockwell Automation OT Security Operations Center (SOC), Security Monitoring and Response addresses security risks, resource gaps and operational inefficiencies with its dedicated team of experienced OT cybersecurity analysts.

Securing OT environments is getting more complex due to increasing industrial cybersecurity incidents, vulnerabilities and talent shortages. The recent State of Smart Manufacturing report found cybersecurity risks and a shortage of skilled workers were both among the top 5 external obstacles for critical manufacturing.

"As cyber risk continues to increase, manufacturers need constant vigilance and the right expertise to stay ahead of evolving threats. But they often lack the resources to do so," said Nick Creath, cybersecurity services lead product manager at Rockwell Automation. "Security Monitoring and Response provides the visibility, intelligence and rapid action required to safeguard industrial environments through 24/7 continuous monitoring, real-time threat detection and expert-led response. As a trusted partner, Rockwell is an extension of its customers' teams, helping bridge skills gaps while enhancing their security posture."

Continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection: 24/7 real-time monitoring of OT environments provides continuous surveillance and rapid detection of potential threats. Rockwell OT cybersecurity analysts use advanced analytics to prioritize and investigate alerts, transforming raw data into actionable insights.

Knowledgeable guidance and proven strategies support rapid response in the event of a security incident. OT SOC analysts provide step-by-step support to help manage incidents efficiently and reduce operational impacts. Comprehensive reporting and scalability: Comprehensive monthly executive summaries and quarterly business reviews keep stakeholders informed and engaged. The modular and scalable solutions are tailored to help meet the unique needs of each customer to deliver flexibility and growth.

Through early detection and mitigation of threats, Security Monitoring and Response can help reduce disruption, downtime and potential financial losses, improving operational efficiency by automating day-to-day security tasks. The service also helps teams make data-driven decisions with real-time visibility into security posture and bridges skills gap challenges through its dedicated security team, allowing manufacturers to focus on critical business priorities while keeping their operations actively monitored and resilient.

Rockwell will be on-site at RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28 through May 1. Visit Booth N-4628 to learn more about Security Monitoring Response and other Rockwell offerings.

Security Monitoring and Response is now available to Rockwell customers and Rockwell's security partner customers. To read more about Security Monitoring and Response, click here.

