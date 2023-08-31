Rockwell Automation Announces Enhanced Flexibility and Security in New Configure-to-Order Option for Box PCs

BRUSSELS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its new ASEM™ 6300B configure-to-order box PCs, offering additional features that allow users to customize their compute solution for a variety of industrial applications.

Users can pick and choose which of the new features to include in their configuration based on their individual needs. These options include Trusted Platform Module (TPM) enabled BIOS and long-distance connectivity.

These units are also available with system configuration expansion options (including support for RAID), communication ports and storage options including CFAST. These configure to order PCs now feature expanded Intel Atom class family offerings with x5 processor and two new Atom class family introductions (Dual Display box PC family and an additional single display family option).

ASEM 6300B box PCs enhance cybersecurity by integrating ThinManager® software. Multiple PCs with locally stored applications spread across a plant floor can increase the attack surface and security risks. ThinManager software allows applications to run and be maintained from a central and secure location.

ASEM 6300B PC book mount units are compact and lightweight, yet powerful making them ideal for human-machine interfaces (HMI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) gateway and data logging applications.

Additionally, these units are available in fanless construction, which is optimal for applications requiring low maintenance. Fan-cooled units will be offered as well for industrial operations in which additional cooling may be required.

