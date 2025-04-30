Rockwell Automation Drives Innovation in Lifecycle Services with Appointment of Vladimír Obrazcov

New regional vice president will help companies work faster, smarter and with greater agility at every point in their business cycle

BRUSSELS, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has named Vladimír Obrazcov as its new regional vice president, Lifecycle Services, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"Today's industrial landscape is more sophisticated than ever, and success depends on the ability to turn complexity into opportunity," Obrazcov said. "At Rockwell Automation, we help our customers do exactly that — translating technology into tangible business outcomes. Through LifecycleIQ™ Services, we support customers throughout their digital transformation journey, helping them work smarter, move faster, and unlock the full value of their operations."

With more than two decades of experience at Rockwell Automation, Obrazcov understands the market, customer needs, and the opportunities of lifecycle optimization at the highest possible level. He will work closely with Rockwell Automation's global Lifecycle Services leaders to develop strategies that help industrial companies work faster, smarter and with greater agility at every point in their business cycle.

Rockwell Automation LifecycleIQ™ Services provide the breadth of expertise companies need to optimize systems and workflows, improve productivity, manage risk and drive sustainability, across the whole business life cycle. The service covers everything from the design of intelligent, integrated systems, through operations improvements to security and intelligent, proactive maintenance.

Alejandro Capparelli, vice president and general manager, head of regions, welcomed Obrazcov to his new role: "Vladimír has deep expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity, and has delivered transformative growth for organizations. I look forward to seeing him and his team drive value for our customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672531/Vladimir_Obrazcov.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg