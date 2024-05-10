ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK® REIGNITES THE FRIDAY NIGHT SHOW WITH AN ELECTRIFYING PERFORMANCE BY RUDIMENTAL

In collaboration with the UEFA Champions League, the energy drinks brand brings back the first Friday Night Show in five years, kicking off the UEFA Champions League final weekend with a bang fuelled by kinetic energy!

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink® is teaming up with the UEFA Champions League to bring back the Friday Night Show after a hiatus of five years! On 31st May, the eve of the UEFA Champions League final, an iconic London location at the UEFA Champions Festival will transform into the ultimate celebration. Boasting an incredible line-up, including an exclusive headline performance from Rudimental, both music and football fans can expect to press play on an unforgettable music experience that will set the stage for one of the pinnacle events of the summer sports calendar.

Teaming up with the UEFA Champions League, Rockstar Energy Drink, renowned for its influence in the music industry, is reintroducing the highly anticipated Friday Night Show. Adding a fresh boost of energy to the performance, the brand has collaborated with UK technology start-up, Pavegen, to install an energy-generating, kinetic, dance floor. This innovative feature will be accessible to the public during the Friday Night Show and throughout the UEFA Champions League final weekend, where fans will be encouraged to engage, walk, and dance on the installation to help generate kinetic energy, contributing to powering elements of the show including the performer's microphone.

The energy generated will be used to help ignite the event with an electrifying atmosphere, providing an immersive experience complete with vibrant visuals and a dynamic set by award-winning DJ group, Rudimental, alongside a supporting DJ act. Fans can revel in the festivities while learning about kinetic energy, celebrating the start of the UEFA Champions League final like never before.

DJ & Music Artists Rudimental expressed their excitement: "We're thrilled to partner with Rockstar Energy Drink to kick off the UEFA Champions League final in style. The Friday Night Show is the perfect opportunity for music and sport fans to come together for an unforgettable celebration, and set the stage for an epic final. From our DJ set to the bold visuals, this summer event is going to be bigger and better than ever! We can't wait to bring the energy and passion so that our fans can dance like never before to help power an incredible gig."

The collaboration between Rockstar Energy Drink and Pavegen forms part of the UEFA Champions Innovate program, a program designed to solve modern, meaningful and relevant challenges identified by UEFA and the Greater London Authority for the UEFA Champions League final. Together, these partners aim to leverage the energy of music fans to enhance the experiences cherished by Rockstar Energy Drink's fans, not only at this event but also at future music events. The partnership aligns with PepsiCo Positive, which is the fundamental transformation of what PepsiCo does and how it does it to create growth and shared value within sustainability. Not only will this spearheaded technology amplify the energy of the gig, but it will also contribute to powering it, further driving the event's impact and sustainability efforts.

Bart LaCount, Vice President of International Beverages Marketing at PepsiCo, added: "We're thrilled to announce our latest partnership with Pavegen to offer an unforgettable music experience in London.

Pavegen is one of the many UEFA Champions Innovate partners we're collaborating with as part of our wider PepsiCo sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League final. Working towards our united goal of sustainability showcases why Pavegen is our perfect partner. With the collaboration between Rockstar Energy Drink and the UEFA Champions league, we hope not only to work towards this mutual goal, but also to continue to stay true to our commitment to empowering fans to press play on the things they love to do the most by providing access to the events and music they love this summer."

Since the launch of the Rockstar Energy Drink Press Play platform last year, the brand has been cultivating its credibility within the music industry, acknowledging it as a pivotal passion point for its fans. Staying true to its commitment to empowering fans to press play on the things they love to do the most, Rockstar Energy Drink will continue to provide fans with access to the music and events they love this summer across the world.

Catering to both music and football fans alike, entry will be free to the public. Pre-sale tickets to the Friday Night Show at the UEFA Champions Festival will be available online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/rockstarenergypresents from 10th May at 8:00AM, followed by general release on 14th May. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of four per transaction, and all individual person's details for each ticket have to be provided at point of sale.*

*Terms and conditions apply.

To stay updated on the latest developments and learn more about how to access other Rockstar Energy Drink music experiences this summer, keep an eye out on our website www.rockstarenergy.co.uk