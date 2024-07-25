Rocket DMC Uzbekistan Highlights Tourism Potential of Uzbekistan to Tour Operators in Turkey

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel company Rocket DMC Uzbekistan, with the support of the Association of Travel Agencies of Turkey (TÜRSAB), has highlighted the significant tourism potential of Uzbekistan to travel agents in Turkey.

More than 60 Turkish travel agencies and 10 representatives of the media were updated on Uzbekistan's unique culture and heritage during an event held within the headquarters of the TÜRSAB Association. Rocket showcased national dishes, fruits, sweets from the 'sunny land', local art and cultural objects, colourful outfits, Suzani textiles and fragments of historical significance. Guests, from the outset, were plunged into an atmosphere of the 'hospitable Uzbekistan' that awaits international visitors.

The interactive presentation included a video highlighting the history of Uzbekistan, which was accompanied by traditional dancers and a short play by actors. Guests were presented with gift boxes that highlighted elements of the culture and history of Uzbekistan, revealed during different points of a video sequence on the screen.

Turkish tour operators also received detailed information about Rocket DMC Uzbekistan tour packages, learned about the advantages of traveling to Uzbekistan and were updated on modern conditions for tourists. Air Samarkand and airport management company Air Marakanda were also highlighted as a quality airline and for airport services.

"The event demonstrated the tourism opportunities of our company and the country for colleagues in Turkey. We hope that after such fruitful meetings and presentations, the number of Turkish tourists to Uzbekistan will increase even more. With Air Samarkand, we intend to offer two or three services that will make the Istanbul-Samarkand flight connection even more popular. The meeting exceeded all our expectations, with Turkish colleagues proposing several ideas for preparing a pilgrimage tourism program," said Negina Mukhtarova, General Director of Rocket DMC Uzbekistan.

After the video presentation, B2B meetings and an exchange of contacts, the evening proceeded with a taste of Uzbek pilaf and sweet treats.

About Rocket DMC Uzbekistan

Founded in May 2023, Rocket DMC Uzbekistan is a travel company that manages DMC destinations and is a member of the Rocket DMC international network that is headquartered in Dubai. Rocket DMC Uzbekistan is already operating in the tourism markets of Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, and Spain, while also preparing to enter the markets of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Greece. Its goal is to support the image of Uzbekistan by spreading information about the country's tourism potential on a global scale, providing attractive offers for foreign tourists and creating high-quality conditions for them to explore the country. One of the company's local strategic partners is the Silk Road Samarkand tourist center.