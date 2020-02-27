Roche to invest in Cape Town site to accommodate rapid growth and future expansion for its Diagnostics business

"We are excited about strengthening the Roche presence in Cape Town, a rapidly growing tech corridor, to deliver truly innovative products to our patients and customers now and well into the future," said Clive Ernstzen, Site Head, Roche Cape Town. "With this investment, we look forward to increasing our research, development and biotech production capabilities and continuing our strong collaboration with the Cape Town scientific community."

Within the next three years, Roche plans for nearly 300 employees to work from its new Cape Town site. Timelines for design, construction and occupation are being finalized, and Cape Town employees will remain at their current location in Salt River until the new building is completed.

"As a high-performance African business hub, Cape Town is an excellent location for businesses looking to launch their operations into Africa and beyond, and I am thrilled that Roche has chosen to expand its investment in our city," said James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management in Cape Town. "Our city is the leading health tech hub on the continent, and we have focused on attracting investment which creates jobs and leads to economic growth. This is yet more confirmation that Cape Town is open for business and there has never been a better time to invest in our beautiful city."

