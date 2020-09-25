Robust effects of VP01 in human idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis lung tissue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for rare lung disorders, today announces effects of VP01 on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patient tissue.

Fresh human IPF lung tissue harvested from a patient during lung transplantation showed stable expression of the VP01 target, the angiotensin type 2 receptor (AT2R), and treatment with clinically relevant concentrations of VP01 caused a dose-dependent decrease of TGFb1, a key growth factor in fibrosis development.

"It is reassuring that we can demonstrate target (AT2R) expression and inhibition of the most potent pro-fibrotic factor in human IPF tissue that, if it translates to the clinical situation, may affect the trajectory of the disease" says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma". A phase II IPF trial in 60 patients has recently been approved and is scheduled to commence in October.

About VP01

VP01 (C21) is a first in class orally available low molecular weight AT2R agonist that activates the "protective arm" of the renin angiotensin system (RAS). The compound has previously shown effects in the bleomycin and monocrotaline pulmonary fibrosis/pulmonary hypertension (PH) models as well as in a severe PH model in the rat. VP01 is currently in clinical development for IPF, pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis and COVID-19.

Precision Cut Lung Slices (PCLuS)

Harvesting fibrotic IPF lung tissue during lung transplantation gives the opportunity to culture precision cut slices as explants to study pharmacological effects on various markers of fibrosis development. To study human tissues affected by IPF gives a good opportunity to assess biomarkers that also can be followed in clinical studies.

"This technology represents a unique possibility to study our drug candidates in the diseased lung tissue from IPF patients", says Johan Raud, CSO of Vicore Pharma. The technology was developed by Fibrofind, a service facility embedded in the world-leading academic Newcastle Fibrosis Research Group of Newcastle University.

For further information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO, tel: +46 70 975 98 63, carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/robust-effects-of-vp01-in-human-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-lung-tissue,c3202932

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3202932/1310764.pdf Robust effects of VP01 in human idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis lung tissue

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB