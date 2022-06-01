Roboyo brings Next Level Intelligent Automation to Denmark

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services provider today announced their move into Denmark as part of the company's expansion into Northern Europe.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, the Denmark office joins Sweden in offering Nordic clients the latest and best in Intelligent Automation technologies and solutions.

Led by experienced Senior Consulting Manager Sofia Røsand and Nordics Chief Business Officer, Henric Skogsberg, Roboyo will help Danish companies capture the exponential power of automation to elevate performance gains from increments to multiples.

The launch into Denmark provides Roboyo's new and existing clients the opportunity to engage with local experts within the Intelligent Automation field, and to share its global expertise in driving large-scale transformation programs within Business Automation. Many Danish companies have come far in their automation journey, and Roboyo will bring the additional value and experience needed to take them to the next level of business impact.

With a holistic approach to intelligent business process automation, Roboyo's expertise will be fundamental in creating hybrid, human and digital workforces that reduce cost, eliminate errors, and enhance the employee and customer experience.

"I'm thrilled to be able to offer the Danish market Roboyo's Intelligent Automation solutions. Denmark is a mature market within this field where many companies are looking to scale. Being a global pure player, now with local presence, we look forward to supporting clients through an end-to-end journey, from building strategic programs to securing optimal managed services, focusing on transforming the way we work."

Sofia Røsand, Regional Lead Denmark, Senior Consulting Manager, Roboyo

Roboyo's experience and expertise continue to engineer business outcomes for the world's largest and most dynamic companies and Denmark is no exception.

"We are glad to officially open Roboyo Denmark. As part of our plan to expand broader into the Nordics and the knowledge that Danish companies are at the forefront of technology adoption, the country perfectly fits our Roboyo capabilities. We are keen to add a huge amount of value to our existing and new client base in this region."

Dominique Grueger, CEO Europe & India, Roboyo

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company and helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver Next Level business performance.

Roboyo.global

https://www.linkedin.com/company/roboyo/

https://twitter.com/Roboyo_tweets

https://www.facebook.com/roboyoofficial

https://www.instagram.com/roboyo_official/

SOURCE Roboyo