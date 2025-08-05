RoboUP T600 2025 Mega Clearance: Up to €479 Off for a Limited Time

News provided by

RoboUP

05 Aug, 2025, 15:41 GMT

BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a rising innovator in wire-free robotic lawn care, is kicking off a Mega Clearance Sale on its popular model—the T600 2025. This compact yet powerful mower has played a key role in establishing RoboUP's reputation for high value and effortless performance. Designed for small gardens, the T600 2025 can autonomously maintain lawns of up to 800m², offering a hassle-free yard all season long. From August 5th to September 30th, European customers can purchase the T600 2025 at 40% off to save €479. It means you can now grab your very own limited edition T600 2025 for just €720! The promotion is available via the RoboUP EU Store and Amazon.de with code PRT600EU, and Amazon.fr with code PRT600FR.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
RoboUP T600 2025 Mega Clearance: Up to €479 Off for a Limited Time

Tried, Trusted, and Loved

More than just a tool, the T600 2025 earned affection from RoboUP users for its precision, adaptability, and everyday practicality.

  • Squeeze Through Tight Spaces with Ease: "How does the T600 handle narrow path and mowing at the same time? I will say it does it pretty well!" – Leif Solvtofte
  • Custom Heights for Every Zone: "I set the T600 to a lower cutting height. You can see how it revs up to cut the grass perfectly. It does a great job. I'm really happy with it!" – Daniel B-p
  • Perfect Edging, No Corners Missed: "Edge mowing with T600. No RTK problems near the wall mowing. It would perfectly drive a little bit over the edge." – Andreas Willert
  • Fit It Anywhere, Store It Anywhere: "Winter is coming. I made a wall mount and it works well for T600." – Daniel Qu

What Makes T600 2025 Stand Out

With RTK-powered positioning and AI camera technology, the T600 2025 delivered precise edge cutting and intelligently avoided obstacles, ensuring a smooth and safe mowing experience. It navigated narrow paths and irregular layouts with ease, offering a clean, consistent cut without the need for boundary wires or frequent manual adjustments.

T600 2025: Limited-Time Offer

From August 5th to September 30th, save €479 on the T600 2025—originally priced at €1,199, now available for just €720.

This limited-time offer is only available during the clearance event while current stock lasts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744542/RoboUP.jpg 

Also from this source

RoboUP 2025 Product Launch: More Than You See - A Smarter, User-Driven Mowing Experience

RoboUP 2025 Product Launch: More Than You See - A Smarter, User-Driven Mowing Experience

As a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, RoboUP announces the launch of the latest smart boundary wire-free robot mower, the TM01...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics