Robotic Radiotherapy Market Worth USD 2.9 Billion by 2031 at 12.0% CAGR- Latest Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Robotic Radiotherapy Market- (Product (Radiotherapy System, Software, 3D Camera, Others), Technology (Linear Accelators, Steriotactic Radiation Therapy, Particle Therapy), Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Other Cancers.), End-User (Hospitals, Independent Radiotherapy Centres)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Robotic Radiotherapy Market is valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Robotic radiotherapy is an advanced method of delivering radiation treatment to cancer patients using highly sophisticated robotic technology. This technique allows extremely precise targeting of radiation doses to the tumor, minimizing damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. Robotic radiotherapy is especially beneficial for treating tumors in hard-to-reach or highly sensitive body areas. With a global rise in cancer cases, there is a growing demand for advanced treatment options such as robotic radiotherapy.

The robotic radiotherapy market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by factors advancements in technology and increasing demand for precise cancer treatments. Robotic systems offer enhanced accuracy and efficiency in delivering radiation therapy, reducing treatment times, and minimizing damage to healthy tissues. However, the issues related to product recalls and radiotherapy systems' interoperability present a significant challenge for the manufacturers and end users. Continuous improvements in robotics and medical imaging are making robotic radiotherapy more effective and accessible.

List of Prominent Players in the Robotic Radiotherapy Market:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta

Accuray Incorporated

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Iba Proton Therapy

Mevion Medical Systems

Hitachi, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Protom International

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

P-Cure.

Provision Healthcare, Llc

Standard Imaging, Inc.

Brainlab Ag

C-Rad

Raysearch Laboratories.

Dosisoft Sa.

Mim Software, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Scandidos Ab

Vision Rt

Civco Radiotherapy

Lap Gmbh Laser Applikationen

Mvision Ai

Linatech, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The robotic radiotherapy market is primarily driven by advancements in technology, offering improved precision and efficiency in cancer treatment. Robotic systems enable highly targeted radiation therapy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues and organs. This accuracy leads to better treatment outcomes and reduced side effects, attracting both patients and healthcare providers.

Additionally, the rising incidence of cancer globally, particularly in aging populations, fuels the demand for advanced treatment options. Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts by key market players to enhance robotic platforms and treatment planning software further propel market growth. Overall, these factors contribute to the expanding adoption of robotic radiotherapy solutions worldwide.

Challenges:

Despite its growth, the robotic radiotherapy market faces several challenges. High initial costs relatedwith acquiring and maintaining robotic systems pose a significant barrier for healthcare facilities. Additionally, there are concerns regarding the need for specialized training for healthcare professionals to operate these systems effectively. Integration of robotic platforms with existing treatment workflows and electronic health record systems also presents technical challenges.

Furthermore, regulatory hurdles and reimbursement issues can slow down market adoption. Lastly, there's ongoing pressure to demonstrate the long-term clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness of robotic radiotherapy compared to conventional treatments, which requires extensive research and evidence-gathering.

Regional Trends:

The North America robotic radiotherapy market is estimated to register a significant market share and is estimated to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The largest share of North America can be attributed to the rapid adoption of radiotherapy systems, the presence of good healthcare infrastructure, a rising number of cancer patients, substantial government investment to improve access to advanced cancer care through radiotherapy, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region contribute to the situation.

Moreover, North America is home to some of the leading manufacturers and developers of robotic radiotherapy systems, such as Varian Medical Systems, Accuray Incorporated, and Elekta AB. These companies are propelled to innovate and improve their products, ensuring a steady supply of cutting-edge robotic radiotherapy solutions to the market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Ray Research Laboratories launched Ray Station 12A, an advanced treatment radiation planning system.

, Ray Research Laboratories launched 12A, an advanced treatment radiation planning system. In May 2023 , Vision RT received approval from the FDA to commercialize its SGRT product, Map RT, in the US.

, Vision RT received approval from the FDA to commercialize its SGRT product, Map RT, in the US. In February 2022 , MIM Software formed a partnership with Genesis Care , one of the largest providers of cancer care services in Australia .

Segmentation of Robotic Radiotherapy Market-

By Product

Radiotherapy Systems

Softwares

3D Cameras (Surface Guided)

Others

By Technology

Linear Accelerators Conventional Linear Accelerators MRI - Linear Accelerators

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Systems Cyberknife Gamma Knife

Particle Therapy Proton Beam Therapy Heavy Ion beam Therapy



By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

By End-user

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

