Robotic Floor Scrubber Market to Reach $575.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global robotic floor scrubber market is driven by the rise in awareness regarding hygiene, especially in pharmaceuticals and other industries, and growth of foods & beverages industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robotic floor scrubber market by Variant (Only Scrubber, Scrubber and dryer), by Sales Type (New Sales, After Market), by Battery Run time (Less than 4 Hours, More than 4 hours), by Cleaning Efficiency (Up to 1500 m2/ hour, More than 1500 m2/ hour): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global robotic floor scrubber market size was valued at $178.9 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $575.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global robotic floor scrubber market is driven by the rise in awareness regarding hygiene, especially in pharmaceuticals and other industries, and growth of foods & beverages industry. However, the market for robotic floor scrubbers is severely constrained by the high price of autonomous devices. Numerous initiatives and programs are in place in nations including India, China, Vietnam, Cyprus, Indonesia, and Brazil to assist the growth of small-scale companies. These programs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the robotic floor scrubber market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $178.9 million Market Size in 2033 $575.6 million CAGR 12.8 % No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Variant, Sales Type, Battery Runtime, Cleaning Efficiency and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness regarding hygiene, especially in pharmaceuticals and other industries. Growth of foods & beverages industry Opportunities Rise in number of small-scale industries in emerging economies Restraints High cost of automatic robotic floor scrubber machines Toxic chemicals used in cleaning product formulation.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the robotic floor scrubber market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started to improve, the demand for robotic floor scrubber equipment was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the robotic floor scrubber market.

The only scrubber segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on variant, the only scrubber segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global robotic floor scrubber market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in the use of robotic floor scrubber at industrial sectors. However, the scrubber and dryer segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for drying function with scrubber function in large industrial spaces such as warehouses, industrial, and manufacturing locations.

The new sales segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales type, the new sales segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global robotic floor scrubber market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for robotic scrubber for autonomous cleaning at healthcare, retail shop, and other sectors. In addition, aftermarket is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2032, owing to increase product life and cleaning efficiency after certain time intervals.

The more than 1500 m2/ hour segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on cleaning efficiency, the more than 1500 m2/ hour segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global robotic floor scrubber market revenue, and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2032. This is owing to the requirement of high cleaning efficiency to cover larger spaces at the warehouse and other similar large area locations.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global robotic floor scrubber market revenue, owing to automation and industrialization in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising construction and infrastructure sectors in developing countries such as Latin America, the Middle East, and others.

Leading Market Players: -

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Avidbots Corp.

BHARATI ROBOTIC SYSTEMS ( INDIA ) PVT LTD.

) PVT LTD. Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Crescent Industrial Ltd

Gaussian Robotics

Hako GmbH

LionsBot International Pte Ltd.

Nilfisk Group

Tennant Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global robotic floor scrubber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

