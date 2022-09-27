RoboForex bags an international award at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

RoboForex won the 'Best Investment Products' award for 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai, on the 1st of December 2022.

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping their readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. RoboForex was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on RoboForex winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "RoboForex has been doing consistently well for over a decade. RoboForex's understanding of the financial markets is like no other in Europe. They are also incredibly versatile and accommodating, allowing their customers to trade and deal in different currencies while updating their security. We wish the team of RoboForex all the best and hope they continue down the path of success."

Robert Shephenson, Chief Business Officer of RoboForex, commented on winning the awards, saying, "We are grateful to everyone who gave their voice for RoboForex in the Best Investment Products — Global contest. Being a unique investment platform, CopyFX helps clients to invest according to their knowledge, with acceptable levels of risk and profitability, and to receive good commission fees for successful trades copied by their subscribers. This reward not only stimulates us to develop but also confirms our effort to be successful."

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders who work on financial markets with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage licence FSC 000138/333. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine