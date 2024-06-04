RNAi Therapeutics and Technology Market Worth USD 5.36 Billion by 2031 at 16.6% CAGR- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "RNAi Therapeutics and Technology Market by Type (Small interfering RNA (siRNA), MicroRNA (miRNA)), Application (Genetic Disorders, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Renal Diseases, Others), Route of Administration (Intradermal Injections, Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the RNAi Therapeutics and Technology Market is valued at US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.36 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

RNA interference (RNAi) is an advanced biological process intrinsic to cells, complexly organizing gene expression through precise sequence-directed silencing. Leveraging this mechanism, RNAi therapeutics have emerged as a pioneering drug class, harnessing genes inherent in RNAi properties to regulate cellular expression systems naturally. Their potential to treat a diverse range of conditions, from metabolic and chronic diseases to cancer, has propelled RNAi therapeutics into the spotlight of medical research and innovation.

RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, leveraging the natural cellular process of gene silencing, promise a revolutionary approach to treating various diseases. With applications spanning metabolic disorders, chronic illnesses, and cancer, these therapeutics are categorised into diverse types.

Antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA (siRNA), and microRNAs (miRNA) each offer unique mechanisms to target specific genes, modulate gene expression, and regulate protein translation. RNAi therapeutics hold potential in disease treatment, gene regulation, editing, and silencing, offering precision in addressing conditions with challenging pathological origins.

List of Prominent Players in the RNAi Therapeutics and Technology:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis

Sylentis, S.A.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (Novo Nordisk company)

Arbutus Biopharma

Sanofi

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Lilly

List of Prominent Players in the RNAi Technology:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ARIZ Precision Medicine

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sirnaomics

Gradalis Inc.,

Silence Therapeutics

Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma Aldrich)

QIAGEN

Phio Pharmaceuticals

RNAi Therapeutics and Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.59 Bn Market Size Value In 2031 USD 5.36 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Route of Administration, By End-user Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases globally, including cardiovascular ailments, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), AIDS, and more, is poised to propel the growth of the global RNAi technology market in the foreseeable future. RNA-based therapeutics hold considerable promise in treating a spectrum of chronic diseases, as well as rare and genetic disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases claim a staggering 17.9 million non-communicable disease (NCD) deaths annually, followed by cancer, responsible for 9.3 million deaths, chronic respiratory diseases with 4.1 million, and diabetes with 2.0 million.

The urgency to explore innovative treatments becomes paramount considering these statistics. The cancer diagnosis and treatment landscape is witnessing a transformative shift in integrating RNAi techniques into personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics.

The advent of high-throughput methodologies for identifying altered cellular molecules and metabolites facilitates the application of RNAi techniques in diverse cancer diagnostic and therapeutic strategies, heralding a new era in precision medicine.

Challenges:

Challenges persist in the RNAi therapeutics and technology market, notably in delivery methods, where introducing RNA molecules to specific cells can provoke immune responses, limiting efficacy. One of the key barriers is exogenous RNA's intrinsic vulnerability to rapid disintegration by ubiquitous RNases found in both the environment and tissues.

Additionally, effectively delivering negatively charged RNA molecules across the hydrophobic cytoplasmic membrane of target cells remains a critical challenge. Large-scale production poses another hurdle for companies, requiring innovative solutions to streamline manufacturing processes.

Furthermore, the potent immunogenicity of exogenous RNA poses a significant hindrance, leading to cell toxicity and impeding the translation of RNA into therapeutic proteins.

Regional Trends:

North America, particularly the United States, stands as the leading region in advancing RNAi therapeutics, driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases in North America, where about 40% of American adults have multiple chronic conditions, underscores the demand for innovative treatments like RNAi therapeutics.

This demand is further fueled by significant pharmaceutical investments, particularly in the US, propelling the development and adoption of RNAi-based therapies. The gene editing sector has attracted substantial investments from government agencies, venture capitalists, and private entities, bolstering momentum in the US. Moreover, North America benefits from a supportive regulatory environment, with well-established healthcare systems and agencies like the FDA facilitating the approval and adoption of novel therapies, including RNAi therapeutics.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Medison Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. expanded their partnership to include selected markets in LATAM, APAC, and additional international markets, in addition to Central & Eastern Europe and Israel . This collaboration will allow companies to expand their footprint and provide the advantages of Alnylam's innovative RNAi treatments to patients in more APAC and LATAM regions.

, Medison Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. expanded their partnership to include selected markets in LATAM, APAC, and additional international markets, in addition to Central & and . This collaboration will allow companies to expand their footprint and provide the advantages of Alnylam's innovative RNAi treatments to patients in more APAC and LATAM regions. In November 2021 , Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals linked an exclusive license deal with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for their experimental RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic, ARO-HSD. GSK will lead the development and commercialization of ARO-HSD for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). ARO-HSD targets HSD17B13 and holds promise as a therapy for both alcohol-related and nonalcohol-associated liver diseases, including NASH.

Segmentation of RNAi Therapeutics and Technology Market-

By Type

Small interfering RNA (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

By Application

Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Renal Diseases

Others

By Route of Administration

Intradermal Injections

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

