Riyadh Conference Marks New Era in Conjoined Twins Medical Care and Support

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health ministers, leading doctors, scientists, and top global health officials convened in Riyadh today for the inaugural International Conference on Conjoined Twins. This groundbreaking event aims to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and support systems for conjoined twins worldwide.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre welcomes attendees of the International Conference on Conjoined Twins

Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the two-day conference is being hosted by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in partnership with the Ministry of National Guard - Health Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Education. The first day of the event coincides with the first World Conjoined Twins Day, recently designated by the United Nations following Saudi Arabia's efforts to raise awareness for this cause.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Head of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, and Supervisor General of KSrelief, emphasized the commitment of the programme's surgical and medical teams to the programme. "We all pledge to the leadership of our beloved country that we will continue our journey of humanitarian giving and strive to add to our decades of scientific experience to help even more conjoined twins live healthy, happy lives."

The conference features a diverse program, including a high-level ministerial session with leaders of multinational health organizations and ministers from various countries, keynote addresses, and medical presentations by renowned experts in the field. Discussions will cover best practices in conjoined twin care, including surgical interventions, maternal care, ethical considerations, and social inclusion.

Notable speakers include Dr. Felice D'Arco, Pediatric Neuroradiologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Professor Olutoyin Olutoye, Anesthesiologist-In-Chief at Lurie Children's Hospital. The event brings together over 500 speakers and participants, representing a significant milestone in the field of conjoined twins separation and care.

This first-of-its-kind gathering unites surgeons, medical professionals, government and public health officials, and leaders of multinational organizations dedicated to advancing medical care and social inclusion for conjoined twins and other vulnerable children. The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which has separated 61 pairs of conjoined twins from 1990 to date, is considered to be one of the leading programs of its kind in the world.

As the conference progresses, it is expected to foster knowledge exchange, define best practices, and ultimately improve the lives of conjoined twins and their families.

