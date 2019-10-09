Riveting Tools Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Increasing Demand From Construction Industry Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Riveting Tools Market was projected at US$ 199.0 million in 2017. The scope of the market is projected to touch US$ 284.8 million by the completion of the year 2025. It is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6% during period of forecast.

Increasing demand for mechanization through the various industries is likely to motivate the development. Growing demand from the construction industry for the installations of steel structure and the development of the infrastructure are likely to appear as one of the main reasons motivating the market.

The riveting tools are extensively utilized in the procedure of fabrication. It confirms the assembly of two constituents. Some of the riveting technologies such as pressed, radial, and orbital riveting the commonly utilized mechanisms in the manufacturing industry. Radial riveting is the maximum broadly utilized technology, because it enables high class joints by means of a smaller amount of input power and abridged cycle time. Riveting tools are mainly a category of fastenings that has an even shaft having cylindrical shape. It attaches the tail and head of the tool.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Riveting Tools Market" Report 2025.

Drivers and Restraints:

The position of raw materials, for example the manufacturing of aluminum and steel, is likely to go strong due to sturdy financial fundamentals for example investment owing to greater certainty, heavy-duty intake, increasing income, and low-slung interest charges. Furthermore, the latest restructurings of tax are likely to bolster the development of the steel market in U.S.A. This is likely to benefit the riveting tools industry.

Classification:

The global riveting tools market can be classified by Application, Product, and Region. By Application it can be classified as Transportation, Aerospace & Automotive, Building & Construction, Woodworking & Decorative and Others. By Product it can be classified as Battery Powered, Pneumatic, Hand Held Lever, Lazy Tong, and Hydro-pneumatic.

Regional Lookout:

By region the global riveting tools market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has headed the share of the market by means of intake, due to growing demand for MRO operations and assembly in the applications of aerospace in emerging markets. Constant development in the sector of construction owing to the growth in the development of infrastructure undertakings is expected to additionally increase the development.

The existence of a strong industrial base in the U.S.A together with speedy development of automobile sector in Mexico is expected to increase the demand from North America during the estimated future. Growing funds from most the important automobile manufacturing companies, for example General Motors and Toyota, in an attempt to upsurge the capability of manufacture, are likely to motivate the provincial development.

Ever-changing inclinations in the direction of the development of lightweight and eco-friendly automobiles are likely to take an optimistic influence on the demand for the product in Europe. The industry is likewise projected to get advantage from the retrieval of commercial and residential segments of construction in Europe. Furthermore, existence of most important manufacturers of aircraft and aircraft parts is expected to take an optimistic influence on the growth of provincial market during nearby future.

Central and South America are estimated to observe the growth in demand for riveting tools during the period of forecast due to the increasing implementation of rivets such as fastenings in aerospace and automobile manufacturing. Growing demand for lightweight and innovative tools for fastening in vehicles is likely to speed up the replacement percentage of the fastenings. This will consecutively motivate the development of the market within the province.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for riveting tools market are Ningbo Maowang Rivet Mfg. Co, Ltd., Toptul Taiwan, E Ding Co. Ltd, FAR Tools, Honsel Umformtechnik, Advanced Air Tools Company, Inc., AR conic Fastening Systems, Cherry Aerospace, Shanghai Fast-Fix Rivet Corp, Soartec Industrial Corporation, KARAT Industrial Corporation, Lobtex Co. Ltd, Ace Rivet and Fastener Inc., Sioux Tools, Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH, Stanley Engineered Fastening Rivtec Ltd.

Browse 194 page research report with TOC on "Global Riveting Tools Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/riveting-tools-market

Market Segment:

Riveting Tools Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pneumatic



Hydro-pneumatic



Battery Powered



Lazy Tong



Hand Held Lever

Riveting Tools Application Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive & Aerospace



Building & Construction



Transportation



Woodworking & Decorative



Others

Riveting Tools Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

United Arab Emirates





Saudi Arabia

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights