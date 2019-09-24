RiverMeadow Announces Automated Product Capability to Modernize and Upgrade Legacy Windows Operating Systems at Scale

Available for all supported clouds, as well as for on-premises data centers, this unique migration capability provides an ideal opportunity for customers to quickly and safely migrate workloads while upgrading the underlying operating system.

"Whether you are staying on-premises, moving to the cloud or you are already there our new product capability will migrate and modernize your Windows workloads as part of a hot migration which allows customers to upgrade and assess application issues (if any) before committing and cutting over," states Jim Jordan, CEO & President of RiverMeadow. "This is truly a game-changer as it offers customers the ideal opportunity to meet the end-of-support deadline for Windows 2008 on 14 January 2020 and mitigate cybersecurity threats from patched OS's en masse."

Key benefits include:

Retire legacy OS's (technical debt) as part of your journey to the cloud

Avoid Windows 2008 End of Support costs (CSA)

Mitigate cybersecurity threats from patched OSs

Upgrade to Target Clone to ensure Application Compatibility with newer OS with no risk

Save time and money with our Bulk Upgrade capability

Take advantage of current offers from cloud providers

Extend the life of your application

No downtime, no disruption: by performing an OS upgrade on a target clone, your source is never interrupted during the process

Use Cases:

Windows 2003 (64bit) with single or multi-hop stops -> Windows 2008, 2012, 2016 or 2019

Windows 2008 (64bit) with single or multi-hop stops -> Windows 2012, 2016 or 2019

Windows 2012 with single hop to Windows 2016 or 2019

Windows 2016 with single hop to Windows 2019

● Redhat Enterprise Linux 6.10 with single hop to Redhat Enterprise Linux 7.6

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.:

RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud.

