Risk Map 2025: Global Dangers Rise, But Some Nations Become Safer for Travelers

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 approaches, travelers are increasingly questioning the safety of their destinations. The newly launched Risk Map 2025, developed by Safeture and Riskline, offers a detailed and interactive overview of global travel risks, helping individuals and businesses make informed travel plans.

Overall, the security situation has deteriorated in 77 countries. This is particularly drastic in regions such as the Middle East, where Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran are among the areas categorized as extremely dangerous. Another country where the security situation deteriorated dramatically during the year is New Caledonia.

But it is not only there that travelers should be careful: Burkina Faso, Libya, and Myanmar are now also on the list of the most dangerous countries. Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and, last but not least, Ukraine have already been considered high-risk zones for several years.

Europe is showing signs of instability

Historically regarded as a region of stability, Europe is now experiencing increased risks. Countries like France, Spain, Sweden, and the UK have shifted into the `moderate risk' category, with Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland also seeing elevated risks. Key factors include rising political unrest, public demonstrations, and environmental challenges such as storms and flooding.

Some bright spots

Nevertheless, there is also good news. In many European countries, the risks of traveling are still classified as extremely low. Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Norway top the list of particularly safe countries to travel to. Outside Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan are considered the perfect destinations for a carefree and relaxed trip.

Over the last year, the security situation has also improved in some areas. Argentina, Armenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, China, Morocco, and Cuba have all reached the second lowest risk level, 'Moderate'.

If you are planning a trip to a big city, some are considered particularly suitable: Bern is the safest in the world, followed by Doha, Melbourne, Montreal, Muscat, Ottawa, and the South Korean capital Seoul.

Maldives: Popular paradise with increasing risks

There is currently a noticeable change in the Maldives. The popular luxury holiday destination, which was recently rated as extremely safe, is now classified as a `medium risk' in the Risk Map 2025. The reason is increasing political instability in the country, combined with an increase in social tensions and religious extremism. The increasing consequences of climate change, such as flooding and coastal erosion, also exacerbate the situation.

Health risks: Where medical care is in short supply

Travelers need to find out not only about security risks but also about local medical care. The health infrastructure is particularly poor in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Haiti, Myanmar, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen. The medical facilities here are inadequate, and access to basic medicines and emergency care is severely restricted. Diseases that would be easily treatable in other parts of the world can become a real threat here.

The World Risk Map was developed by Safeture, a leading technical platform for the professional management of risks when traveling, and the safety experts from Riskline, who analyze travel risks worldwide. The map is divided into five risk levels: low risk, moderate risk, medium risk, high risk, and extreme risk. The risk level is determined by various factors such as security, crime, health and environmental risks, and medical care. The map is updated on an ongoing basis.

For additional information, visit safeture.com, or contact:

Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson. jonas.brorson@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Riskline:

Riskline is a Danish content provider and one of the world's leading travel risk analysis companies. Professional analysts, supported by AI, process more than 100,000 data sources to produce timely and accurate risk assessments. Riskline and Safeture have been working together since 2022.

