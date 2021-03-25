Rising workloads weigh heavily on tech workers - as mental health concerns jump 75% during pandemic

- Over half of all tech workers report that workloads are up during Covid-19

- 75% more tech workers are presently concerned about the state of their mental health compared to before the pandemic

- Companies rise to the mental health challenge – with more support offered

- The tech roles most likely to receive pay rises – Development Management/Team Leadership, Architecture and Software Engineering

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite salaries rising for over a third (36%) of IT professionals, the pandemic has forced tech workers across the world to do more for their money, with over half (55%) reporting that their workloads have increased at the same time as around two thirds (64%) have either experienced pay freezes (48%), or a reduction in pay (16%).

Heavier workloads carried out remotely have had a negative impact on mental health with three quarters (75%) more tech workers reporting that they are presently concerned about the state of their mental health due to working pressures compared to last year's Harvey Nash Group Technology & Talent Study. This year's study found that over a quarter (28%) of tech workers globally are presently concerned about the state of their mental health.

The Harvey Nash Group Technology & Talent Study 2021, which is based on responses from over 1,700 tech professionals globally, also found that the three tech roles to see workloads increase the most during the pandemic have been: Development Management/Team Leadership (69%), CIOs/CTOs and VPs of IT (66%), and those working in IT operations (64%).

More hours - more stress - but also more support

Despite the significant rise in mental health concerns across the technology sector, the study found that more companies are being supportive, with over 80% 'quite' or 'very' supportive towards staff with concerns. Encouragingly, those companies regarded as unsupportive have dropped by almost a quarter in the past year.

Bev White, Chief Executive, Harvey Nash Group, said:

"Technology professionals have played a key role throughout the pandemic, supporting organisations in the massive push for home working and helping them adapt their business models in response to the crisis. But it's been quite a journey. There have been long days, rising workloads and rapidly changing objectives. It's no wonder that mental health is struggling."

