Rising Use of Disinfectant Products Creating Prominent Sales Opportunities for Players in Liquid Dispensing Pump Market, States TMR

- The liquid dispensing pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in use of sanitizers to prevent COVID-19 spread is expected to boost market growth in the near future

- Major market players are increasing customer base by expanding product portfolio by including airless pump technologies and recyclable containers

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Overview

Players in the global liquid dispensing pump market are projected to witness prominent sales opportunities in the personal care and healthcare industries during the forecast period, 2020 - 2030.

Several companies are increasing focus on leveraging expansion avenues in the food & beverages industry. For instance, enterprises are engaged in the development of pumps that are fastened to the product's (BBQ sauce, sour cream, or ketchup) main container, which can be replaced or emptied with another pump or bag.

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipate that the global liquid dispensing pump market would cross the valuation of US$ 4.18 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Key Findings

Growing Awareness on Importance of Personal Hygiene, Cleanliness Boosts Sales Opportunities in Global Market

The awareness about importance of personal hygiene and cleanliness is increasing among major populace across the globe, thus fueling the demand and sales of various disinfectant products. This factor, in turn, is creating sales opportunities in the liquid dispensing pump market.

Player Focus on Providing Sustainable, eCommerce-friendly Packaging

With growing consciousness about environmental concerns, consumers across the globe is inclining toward using environment-friendly products. As a result, the liquid dispensing pump manufacturers are providing 100% recyclable dispensing solutions.

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Growth Boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that hand washing is one of the key steps that should be practiced regularly in order to avoid the COVID-19 infection. Owing to increased awareness on this fact, there is a notable growth in the popularity of automatic liquid soap dispensing pumps.

Major players in the liquid dispensing pump market, including Jaguar are promoting the use of automatic soap dispensers in order to avoid several issues related to bathroom sanitization and hygiene.

In the food & beverages industry, the liquid dispensing pump manufacturers are providing aseptic valve to their products in order to avoid the possibility of bacterial contamination, thus helping in hygiene maintenance.

In terms of region, the market is expected to witness profitable opportunities to the manufacturers and distributors in the Asia Pacific region, owing to presence of several emerging economies such as China, India, ASEAN, and Australia.

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Competition Landscape

Several players are focused on innovations in automatic liquid soap dispensing pumps, which help users to reduce contact with amenities while washing hands.

Companies in the liquid dispensing pump market are strengthening their production capabilities for compact liquid and wall mounted dispensers, which are user-friendly and allow avoiding contact point for users.

With the growing awareness among manufacturers about no one-size-fits-all solution, market players are offering products according to the end user needs.

Several players are focused on the airless pump technology and the development of recyclable containers. In addition, many enterprises are investing on the R&D activities that are focused on the pump action technology, which may help in nearly emptying liquid from the container. All these factors are helping companies in gaining a competitive edge over other players.

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the liquid dispensing pump market. Thus, the document provides all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player in the market.

Some of the key players in the liquid dispensing pump market are:

NingBo Seng CZe Macrospray Co LTD

Aptar, Inc.

Yoshino Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

CLC Co., Ltd.

RAEPAK Ltd

Knida Company Limited

Silgan Dispensing

Rieke Packaging Systems Limited

Yuyao Shunlong Sprayer & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Mitani Valve

Global Liquid Dispensing Pump Market: Segmentation

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market, by Product Type

Cosmetic Liquids

Soap Solutions

Medicinal Liquids

Toothpaste

Others (Ketchup Dispenser, Paint Dispenser, etc.)

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market, by Pump Dosage

Up to 0.50 ml

0.50 to 1.50 ml

1.50 to 2.50 ml

Above 2.50 ml

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market, by End Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Cleansing & Disinfectant Products

Others (Multipurpose Usage, Pet Care, etc.)

Liquid Dispensing Pump Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

