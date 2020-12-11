Rising Rapper Dirty Releases Raw, Real And Gritty Debut Single "RIBENA" available 12 December 2020 from His Upcoming EP "True Story"

Listen to "RIBENA" HERE

Inspired by real life events, Dirty's debut single "RIBENA", takes us back to a time in his life where survival was the name of the game. 'Ribena' in this sense, is metaphorically used as representative of the bloody scenes one may be subjected to when caught up in the dark and treacherous underbelly of the 'roads', a stark reality for Dirty, that he evocatively conveys throughout the track.

Holding no punches, with his incisive lyrics and vivacious fierce tone he vividly bares his soul, giving us an insight into the savage world that can encompass the life of a young hustler and the struggles dealt with when nearly losing his life .

Featuring a visual collaboration from the likes of acclaimed video director Luke Biggins alongside Stephen Eniraiyetanl and blessed by trending producer Young Soul's technical beat making skills, this gritty, intense and racy track is a solid introductory offering to London's rap scene and should help solidify Dirty's position as a future staple artist in the music stratosphere.

