Rising Demand in Global Rigid Packaging Market Size & Share to Hit US$ 750 Bn Growth by 2028, At a CAGR of 6% | Trends, Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global rigid packaging market was worth around $495 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $750 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 6% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Rigid Packaging Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Rigid Packaging Market was valued approximately USD 495 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 750 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. This is driven by a massive expansion of pharmaceuticals and food processing sectors which increases the demand for rigid packaging.

North America trails as the second major contributor to the revenue share of the global market as plastic became the most popular raw material here.

trails as the second major contributor to the revenue share of the global market as plastic became the most popular raw material here. The green packaging and bioplastic packaging solutions have gained traction here to a large extent driving the market growth.

Europe is also expected to grow considerably in the global market as it is the highest consumer of packaged goods along with increasing disposable income in the region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Rigid Packaging Market By Material (Bioplastics, Wood, Plastics, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, And Others), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, And Others), By Type (Boxes, Tubs, Bottles & Jars, Trays, Cups & Pots), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Rigid Packaging Market : Overview

Rigid packaging is a package solution that includes the usage of materials such as rigid plastics, metal, glass, and other applications. There have been ample varieties of rigid packaging materials that have emerged over time.

There are two types of packaging that are available and leveraged widely across all fields. Both of them are extensively deployed in industrial domains, food & beverages, consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries. Rigid packaging is a tighter package system that involves materials such as glass containers, plastic boxes, cans, and cardboard. They have been leveraged to pack multiple consumer goods such as packaged food, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Rigid packaging is a fitting alternative for flexible packaging solutions which shields items from extreme heat, corrosion, moisture, and other environmental destructive factors. There are quite a lot of innovations happening in that arena along with so many product innovations with respect to stakeholders' increasing attention. New grades and versions of plastics are used in rigid packaging solutions to improve the quality of packaging which protects from any external adversities.

Industry Dynamics:

Rigid Packaging Market : Growth Drivers

Rising demand for F&B and increasing focus on eco-friendly resources in packaging induces market growth

The increasing demand for fresh food & beverages, home & personal care goods, pharmaceutical industries, and the rising prominence of retail industries globally induce market growth. The mounting demand for durable and eco-friendly rigid packaging is gaining prominence which in turn aids the market prospectively.

The advent of digitalization has also seen rampant leverage on e-commerce industries. Packaging becomes an essential component in these industries to enable the reach of the products without any damage in the stipulated time. This factor augments growth in the global market. Consumption of ready-to-eat food products and convenience foods have also become a necessity which is improving the demand for rigid packaging in multitudes.

The new trend in the market which is called sustainable packaging or green packaging uses bio-degradable or renewable resources. This revolution in the packaging industry seems to spike up demand fomenting remarkable global rigid packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Apart from this, food processing sectors and pharmaceuticals have gained significance over the years and are the mainstream contributors to the rigid packaging market. The massive leverage of packaging materials in these sectors augments market growth exclusively.

Rigid Packaging Market : Restraints

Stringent protocols and guidelines pertaining to rigid packaging act as a restraint.

The regulations and guidelines imposed for rigid packaging make it cumbersome leverage. However, these regulations deem necessary as any slight defect in packaging may spoil the product. This factor hinders the growth of the global market. Apart from this, the government has enacted laws that only biodegradable sources should be used as raw materials. The use of these biodegradable components comes at a higher cost limiting the market growth considerably.

Rigid Packaging Market: Opportunities

The emergence of bioplastics and rising innovations in packaging industries provide opportunities for market growth.

Due to the increase in sustainable packaging solutions and innovations in packaging industries to accommodate biodegradable resources, there have been significant developments in the package sectors. With the introduction of bioplastics in replacement for normal plastics as raw material for packaging, considerable expansion of the market is expected to arise. All these factors provide lucrative opportunities for the global rigid packaging market growth.

Rigid Packaging Market: Challenges

Busier lifestyle and the rising demand for convenience products pose a challenge for the global market

There has been a recent prominence of nuclear and double-income families in developed countries. Hence the demand for on-the-go products reducing the time for cooking or processing has been on the rise. This increasing demand affects the packaging industries to mass-produce package materials to satisfy this influx in demands posing a challenge for the market as well.

Higher cost of bio-degradable raw materials for packaging poses a challenge for the market

Laws have been imposed to use only bio-degradable resources as raw materials for packaging. The cost of bio-degradable resources is higher than normal packaging materials. This also increases the operational cost thereby reducing the demand for rigid packaging considerably. This factor poses a challenge for the rigid packaging market.

Global Rigid Packaging Market : Segmentation

The global rigid packaging market in this research analysis is divided into the material, type, applications, and region.

Material is divided into plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, wood, bioplastic, and others. Type is classified as bottles & jars, trays, tubs, boxes, and cups & pots. Applications comprise food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

List of Key Players of Rigid Packaging Market :

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company

Berry Plastic Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Holmen AB

Plastipak Holdings Inc

Reynolds Group Holding

Tetra Pak International.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Rigid Packaging Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Rigid Packaging Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Rigid Packaging Market Industry?

What segments does the Rigid Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Rigid Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 495 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 750 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Berry Plastic Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc, Reynolds Group Holding, and Tetra Pak International. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3292

Recent Developments

In February 2020 , Plastipak announced the launch of a light-weight packaging finish for carbonated beverage bottles.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region dominates the market as the largest consumer of packaging services.

Asia Pacific region contributes to the revenue majorly in the global market. This is driven by a massive expansion of pharmaceuticals and food processing sectors which increases the demand for rigid packaging. North America trails as the second major contributor to the revenue share of the global market as plastic became the most popular raw material here. The green packaging and bioplastic packaging solutions have gained traction here to a large extent driving the market growth. Europe is also expected to grow considerably in the global market as it is the highest consumer of packaged goods along with increasing disposable income in the region.

Global Rigid Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

Rigid Packaging Market : By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Wood

Bioplastic

Others

Rigid Packaging Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Bottles & Jars

Trays

Tubs

Boxes

Cups & Pots

Rigid Packaging Market : By Applications Outlook (2022-2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Rigid Packaging Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Zion Market Research