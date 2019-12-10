Rising Demand from Data Centres to Sustain Growth in the Diesel Genset Market in Europe

Stricter emission regulations, reducing unit sales might dampen growth in the medium-to-long terms

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite enjoying steady growth throughout the past decade, the European diesel genset market is experiencing a slowly declining demand across most end-user segments. The overall market revenue, however, follows an upward trend as a result of a steady increase in average unit prices. A recent analysis of the European diesel genset market by Frost & Sullivan finds that although unit sales are predicted to decrease by a CAGR of 1.1% from 33,881 to 31,440 between 2018 and 2025, market revenues are forecast to increase by a CAGR of 0.7% from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion in the same time frame.

"While the average prices for gensets below 500kW are declining, prices for larger units are increasing as they look to comply with tightening emission-control regulations," said Jonathan Robinson, Global Energy Program Lead at Frost & Sullivan. "Increasing demand from data centres for diesel gensets above 500kW combined with rising prices will result in an increase in overall revenues."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, European Diesel Generator Set (Genset) Market, Forecast to 2025, analyses the trends in the diesel genset space in all European countries and offers a comprehensive overview of the sector, identifying key market drivers and restraints. The analysis also provides market profiles detailing region-wise revenue and shipment forecasts through to 2025, along with strategic recommendations for market participants.

The diesel genset market in Europe is mainly driven by growth in standby applications for data centres used by banks and technology companies. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the grid and grid-strengthening efforts across Europe will also support market growth. Infrastructure investments in Eastern Europe and Spain are expected to generate further demand for diesel gensets.

"The number of diesel gensets sold in Europe will keep decreasing over the next 7 years due to strict environmental regulations and threats from substitutions contributing to a reduction in demand," noted Robinson. "However, diesel gensets are still the most reliable and economically viable solution for back-up power, so mission-critical applications such as hospitals and data centres will still need diesel gensets, although gas gensets will start to gradually acquire a market share."

Companies operating in this sector should explore the revenue opportunities in:

Identifying more use cases and specific sub-segments to target.

Adopting active measures to minimise genset emissions and sustain long-term market viability.

Optimising operations and reducing costs to supplement revenue generation.

Exploring new capabilities and user experiences enabled by analytics, enhanced solutions, and systems integration.

European Diesel Generator Set (Genset) Market, Forecast to 2025, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Energy and Environment Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organisations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

