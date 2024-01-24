Rising Demand for Hygienic Kitchen Equipment in Commercial Kitchens to Surge Food Service Equipment Market at 5.6% CAGR through 2034

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a vibrant future for the food service equipment market in emerging economies, fueled by the rise of convenience food preferences and changing consumer lifestyles. Explore complex dynamics in the growing market and discover valuable stakeholder opportunities in our detailed FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Food Service Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 45,449.7 million by 2024 and US$ 82,099.3 million by 2034. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.

Demand for food service equipment is increasing in emerging economies owing to consumers' preference for ready-to-eat and convenience foods. This potential is surging due to changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable income, improved brand awareness, and growing food product quality concerns. Several developing economies are expected to provide new revenue streams for the food service equipment industry.

A wide range of innovative and technologically advanced products are entering the market, from the investigation of food preparation and storage to the availability of programmable food service appliances to cook different cuisines. These products are anticipated to support market expansion in the long run.

The food service equipment industry's key driving factor is the hotel sector. Food that is high-quality, nutritious, and requires less time and effort to make is preferred by busy consumers. This leads to a strong inclination toward quick-service eateries as well.

Key Takeaways from the Food Service Equipment Market Study:

The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034.

is projected to surge at a CAGR of by 2034. Based on equipment type, the cooking equipment segment is expected to hold a market share of 43.3% in 2024.

in 2024. By end-use, the hotel segment is projected to account for 20.3% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. The global market is expected to reach US$ 82,099.3 million by 2034.

"Food service equipment, including mixers, blenders, ice-cream machines, dishwashers, ovens, grills, and slicers, are being used more frequently as quick-service restaurants gain popularity. Integrating IoT and data analytics with food service equipment, including smart inventory management systems, touchscreen kiosks, integrated cooking equipment, and smart kitchens, contributes to waste reduction and increased restaurant efficiency," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the market are Electrolux Professional, Dover Corporation, Middleby Corporation, Duke Manufactures, and Tupperware Hobart Corporation. The increasing use of environmentally friendly technology equipment is directing key players to concentrate on business plans that benefit their companies, such as joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

Manufacturers are working with solution providers to offer equipment that is focused on the client's needs and addresses food waste by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and grocery shops. Furthermore, technical developments and the Internet of Things specifications define the food service equipment industry.

Key Companies Profiled

Rational AG

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

ACP Solution Inc.

Philips Electronics

Selecta

Haier Inc.

Illinois Tool Works

Electrolux Professional

Dover Corporation

Middleby Corporation

Duke Manufactures

Meiko

Tupperware Hobart Corporation

Ali Group SpA

Panasonic Corporation

Welbit

For instance,

In 2020, Middleby Corporation acquired Zhuhai Guangdong, a China -based United Food Service Equipment Group.

Middleby Corporation acquired Zhuhai Guangdong, a -based United Food Service Equipment Group. In May 2022 , Welbilt, Inc. launched the Smart Restaurant Ecosystem.

Food Service Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment:

Food Preparation Equipment

Slicers and Peelers



Mixers and Grinders



Food Blenders



Chopper (Fry Cutters, Specialty Choppers)



Dough Sheeters



Bread Slicers



Food Grater



Dryers/Dehydrators

Drink Preparation Equipment

Drink Blenders



Juicers



Ice Crushers



Ice Maker



Carbonator

Cooking Equipment

Grills



Fryers



Ovens



Toasters



Others

Heating and Holding Equipment/ Buffet Service Equipment

Warmers



Merchandisers



Sauce Dispensers



Trays

Table Tops

Food Safety and Sanitation Equipment

Small Wares (1 Unit = 6 Pieces)

Dishwashers

Bar Supplies (Set)

Refrigerators and Chillers

Baking Equipment

Storage and Shelving Equipment

Food Packaging and Wrapping Equipment

Dinnerware (Set)

Glassware (1 Unit = 6 Pieces)

By End-use Industry:

Hotels

Fine Dine Restaurants

Casual Dining Restaurants

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurants

Cafeteria

Institutional Canteens and Catering

Bakery

Commercial Kitchens

Travel Retail Services (Airways, Ships, Railways)

Household

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Hypermarket / Supermarket



Multi-brand Outlets



Specialty / Company Outlets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into the Food Service Equipment Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of food service equipment, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for food service equipment based on the product (food preparation equipment, drink preparation equipment, cooking equipment, heating, and holding equipment, refrigerators and freezers, dishwashers, table tops, food safety, and sanitation equipment, small wares (1 unit = 6 pieces), dishwashers, bar supplies (set), refrigerators and chillers, baking equipment, storage, and shelving equipment, food packaging and wrapping equipment), end-use (hotels, fine dining restaurants, casual dining restaurants, fast food, and quick service restaurants, cafeteria, institutional canteens and catering, bakery, commercial kitchens, travel retail services [airways, ships, railways], household) sales channel (online and offline), and region

