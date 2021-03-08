Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging Solutions spells Growth in Stone Paper Market, Market projected to surpass Valuation of US$ 1.3 bn by 2030: TMR

- As consumer awareness of sustainable packaging grows, so does the demand for environmentally friendly products and packaging materials. Stone paper is a water-resistant, tear-resistant, and environmentally friendly material.

- Packaging, labelling, and various other cumulative applications involving poster displays provide manufacturers and suppliers with stable revenue streams.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus outbreak has put businesses, communities, and consumers through economic woes, which has resulted in paper and packaging companies experiencing volatility in the market. The current period of financial turmoil is expected to reduce customer appetite for products, potentially disrupting the revenue and production in the global stone paper market. As a result, paper manufacturers should review their short- and long-term growth projections, as well as their assumptions, in order to weather business uncertainty.

Numerous factors influence the global stone paper market, including the surge in demand for the preventive measures of deforestation and environment friendly items in the packaging industry. Moreover, the global stone paper market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the near future due to a number of advantages associated with stone paper. In the forecast timeframe, rising demand from various key application sectors like self-adhesive paper, labelling, and packaging is observed to have a significant impact on overall growth opportunities for the market.

Investing more in research and development activities to create sophisticated production technologies utilizing calcium carbonate and other similar organic compounds is anticipated to be an important driver of market growth. In addition to that, increasing concerns about deforestation, as well as supportive rules encouraging the use of an alternative to traditional paper, are expected to drive up demand for the product.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Stone Paper Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global stone paper market is foreseen to develop at a growth rate of 6% CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Numerous factors may influence the global stone paper market, including the rise in demand for environment friendly items in the packaging industry and measures to prevent deforestation. In addition to that, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future due to several advantages linked with stone paper.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Market Report

Demand for Environment Friendly Products to Boost Market Growth

As a result of the adverse effects of climate change, green products have become increasingly common in stone paper companies. Taiwan-based Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co., for example, has invested US$ 49.8 Mn in research and development activities to come up with green products such as shopping bags, notebooks, and cups. Stone paper manufacturers are attempting to follow environmentally friendly practises. To fight climate change, they are supporting the development of high-performance environment friendly items. As a result, waste marble is ground into a fine powder, which is then formed into pellets and then it is stretched and cut constantly. Stone paper products are presenting a significant threat to the sale of pulp-based products. These products are also attracting the attention of stakeholders in the decoration, marketing, and packaging industries owing to their low cost of production. All these factors are likely to boost growth of the global stone paper market in the years to come.

Multiple Benefits of Stone Paper to Accelerate its Adoption in Packaging Industry

Stone paper is readily accepted by the expanding flexible packaging industry in FMCG and food and beverage packaging applications. Food producers choose stone paper because of its long-term sustainability and aesthetic qualities. To diversify their revenue sources, stone paper manufacturers are widening their supply chains so as to include side gussets, stand-up pouches, and heavy-duty containers. Stone paper's sustainable and environmental friendly qualities aid in lessening manufacturing waste whilst also improving consumer satisfaction. Stone paper box pouches with digital printing are being utilized to help brands achieve market exposure. Such multiple uses are likely to work in favor of the global stone paper market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/77762

Stone Paper Market: Growth Drivers

Stone paper is mostly made up of recycled materials with a polyethylene binder. As such, it is a substance that is less harmful to the environment. Stone paper also comes with several other advantages, including high durability and resistance to flame.

Stone paper is gaining rapid traction in paper and packaging applications owing to its special formulation, which provides outstanding oil resistance, water resistance, and tear resistance.

In Europe , increased political pressure and rising customer consciousness about environment friendly good and services have resulted in the substitution of single-use plastic-based items with paper-based alternatives.

Global Stone Paper Market: Key Competitors

Sphera International, Inc.

Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co., Ltd

Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Pishgaman Sanat Sabz

TBM Co., Ltd

Global Stone Paper Market: Segmentation

Application

Packaging and Decoration

Industrial

Printing

Marketing and Advertising

Purchase Premium Research Report on Stone Paper Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Agricultural Micronutrients Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/agricultural-micronutrients-market.html

Sulfur Fertilizer Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizer-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/stone-paper-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research