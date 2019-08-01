Rise of Corporate Meditation Sessions Likely to Heighten Demand for Mindfulness Meditation Apps, Says Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to interpret the overall scenario across the mindfulness meditation apps market, Fact.MR has published a well-researched report titled "Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029". Based on this report, it is highlighted that enrollment in yoga sessions was noticeable until meditations apps got introduced, signaling a new beginning for the mindfulness meditation application market. It is projected that mindfulness meditation application market would showcase growth by ~7% Y-O-Y in 2019, due to multiple supporting factors like pervasiveness of 'self-care' trend and augmenting practice of mental health exercises.

The purpose of this assessment is to present an elaborative outlook about the expansion occurring in the global mindfulness meditation apps market. A stressful schedule together with round-the-clock actions have surely enhanced the need for meditative activities. Therefore, all such aspects have stirred the need for mindfulness meditation applications that can guide users in practicing new ways of meditation. This report is compiled in a crafty manner in order to educate readers about the diverse market facets such as historical market value (US$ Mn) analysis, current and future market value (US$ Mn) projections, Y-o-Y growth trend analysis, market dynamics and a lot more.

Inclination of Corporate Environment towards Meditation Apps Taps Prime Opportunity

It has been observed that high-performing workplaces that greatly focus on employee well-being, have started the implementation of meditation sessions. They are highly dependent on mindfulness meditation applications for achieving positive outcomes. Calm, Headspace and other prominent players from the concerned market are aiming for profitable prospects across corporate ecosystems.

At present, Headspace serves a clientele covering almost 250 corporates and the count is likely to expand exponentially in the near future. This trend has been prevailing since quite some time and tends to deepen in the foreseeable years, with corporate offices starting to oversee employee well-being.

Preview Analysis of Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market research report Segmented By Adoption by Age Group (0 – 5 Years, 6 – 12 Years, 13 – 18 Years, 19 Years and Above), By Operating Systems (iOS, Android, Others), By Service Type (Paid, Free), & by Region

North America and India Set to Deliver High-End Adoption of Mindfulness Meditation Apps

Focusing on the geographical expanse prevailing across the global mindfulness meditation apps market, North America will solidify its position as the leading market for mindfulness meditation application, since majority of Americans have started practicing meditation under a daily routine. Furthermore, the search for effective methods to de-stress and unwind, people across the U.S. and Canada are frequently taking help from mindfulness meditation applications.

On the other hand, India being the hub for yoga and meditative practices, is expected to remain as a heightened market for mindfulness meditation application. It has been noticed that yoga is widely adopted across the nation as a rejuvenation practice, which is likely to open new gateways for market players across the mindfulness meditation application arena.

The final section of the report talks about the competitive outlook which includes chief examination of the leading market players active in the global mindfulness meditation application market. Some of the major companies included in the report are Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd., Ten Percent Happier, Insights Network, Inc., Breethe, Calm.com, Inc., Headspace, Inc., etc.

