Rise in the Demand for Personalized Medicines to propel the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, Says TMR

- Drug discovery organizations, large and small, look for positioning wide spectrum of R&D activities through outsourcing to stay competitive

- New collaborations to catch on momentum in Asia Pacific, complexity of small molecules drug discovery holds incredible potential

ALBANY, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug discovery organizations are considering making strategic spends on outsourcing models for a wide spectrum of research and development activities. Collaborations between industry stalwarts and academia with contract research organizations (CROs) have picked up pace to meet the shortfall of personnel capacity and technological capabilities, thereby engendering the prospects in drug discovery outsourcing market.

The competitions to develop and market new drugs at slim profit margins have caught on momentum worldwide. In the backdrop of these factors, new operational models have stridently helped client companies not only invigorate their drug pipeline but stop a receding bottom-line. New possibilities will veritably emerge anchored on which biotech companies will engage with CROs. On the back of these factors, analysts project the global valuation to expand at CAGR of 10% during 2020 – 2030.

Some of the key service types that contribute to growing prospects in the drug discovery outsourcing market are biological services, lead identification and screening, chemical services, and lead optimization.

Key Findings of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Study

Small Players Revel in Strategic Partnerships to Address Capacity Gaps and Capability Shortfalls: Escalating level of competition in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector makes outsourcing a promising business model for addressing myriad profitability concerns that they face. In the face of intensifying competition in drug making over the past few decades, finding effective targets need sizable research spends. Consequently, drug discovery organizations are hard-pressed to deliver consistent value to payers, including governments, and shareholders. Reeling under capacity and capability gaps, companies notably small and medium-scale organizations have found it hard to meet this concern along with continuing with their core activities. This has spurred them to adopt several operational models with service providers in the drug discovery outsourcing market.

Drug Discovery Organizations Prefer CROs for Medicinal Chemistry: Design and synthesis of medicinal chemistry has gained increased focus among biotech players in the drug discovery outsourcing market. New strategies for outsourcing of medicinal chemistry have seen the light of the day. In coming years, the segment will churn out considerable revenues.

Design and synthesis of medicinal chemistry has gained increased focus among biotech players in the drug discovery outsourcing market. New strategies for outsourcing of medicinal chemistry have seen the light of the day. In coming years, the segment will churn out considerable revenues. Integrated Drug Discovery Projects in Small Molecules Segment Spawned Huge Revenues: Of the various drug types, innovative drug discovery ideas for small molecule drug discovery attract special attention, and hence, revenue potential. The initiatives, undoubtedly, paves way to innovative technologies in drug making, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI). In recent Covid-19 times, small-sized drug makers have increasingly coalesced with CROs to boost their profitability. Large biotech companies are partnering with universities to whet their competitive edge to stay at the top of the game.

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

The drug discovery outsourcing market landscape has been evolving remarkably on the back of positive role of drug discovery partnerships play in expediting major drug pipelines.

Pricing pressures on drug discovery organizations have soared, making novel drug discovery a time-consuming affair.

Tailored outsourcing models have to address underlying business concerns especially in oncology, thus, acting as a major driving force for the market.

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Insights

North America topped among all the key regional markets in 2019

topped among all the key regional markets in 2019 Extensive spending on strategic outsourcing models to keep the opportunities in the region vibrant

Asia Pacific as a potentially lucrative market has recently entered the global scene

as a potentially lucrative market has recently entered the global scene A promising culture of outsourcing for the pharmaceutical and biotech has made the geography a cynosure of attention for clients in the global drug discovery outsourcing market.

Key Participants

Charles River Laboratories

Sygnature Discovery

Eurofins Discovery

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Evotec SE

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

