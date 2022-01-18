Rise in Research for Pharmaceutical Drugs and Treatments amid COVID-19 Drives Sales Prospects in Glycomics Market, Notes TMR Study

- The glycomics market is projected to surpass valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031

- Rising government support for different R&D projects and number of academic & research institutes is expected to play key role in the market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing emergence of varied health conditions among populace from across the globe, a need to perform in-depth study of those diseases has increased. The rising prevalence of different chronic health conditions is creating need for R&D projects focused on the development of novel and advanced treatment solutions. This, in turn, is projected to drive the expansion of the global glycomics market in the upcoming years.

In the recent years, there has been an increase in the number of research institutes and pharmaceutical companies, which carry out crucial R&D in drug discovery and development sector. During the coronavirus pandemic, pharmaceutical companies experienced consistent advancements, which have accelerated the drug investigation process.

Increasing financial support for R&D initiatives focused on the study of polysaccharides or gycans, rising disease diagnostics applications, and innovations in the biotechnology field are some of the important factors generating prominent revenues streams in the global glycomics market during the pandemic.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global glycomics market to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Asia Pacific is estimated to gain the dominant position in the glycomics market during the forecast period due to many factors, including rising prevalence of several chronic health conditions in the region. Moreover, the market is estimated to observe promising expansion avenues in emerging nations such as China, South Korea, and India.

Glycomics Market: Key Findings

Increase in R&D Projects Focused on Drug Discovery Fuels Market Growth

The increasing use of glycobiology in disease diagnostics, drug discovery & development, immunology, and oncology is creating substantial business prospects in the global market.

Government authorities of several developing nations across the globe have increased their budgets for R&D projects. Moreover, they are providing financial support to pharmaceutical organizations, which are strengthening their production capabilities to cater to the surging drug demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are bolstering the global glycomics market.

Expansion of Academic & Research Institutes to Support Market Growth

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of and modernization in varied academic & research institutes, which study glycomics that plays a key role in vaccine development, precision medicines, rapid development of drugs, etc. Moreover, several research institutes are collaborating with key market contributors in order to receive funding for different researches in biochemistry and biomedical. These factors are propelling the expansion of the glycomics market. Moreover, rising collaborations between research institutes and market players for the study of glycomics and proteomics in order to develop advanced treatment solutions for genetic health conditions is fueling the global glycomics market.

Glycomics Market: Growth Boosters

Technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry are projected to generate lucrative business prospects in the market

Rising cases of chronic health issues, including cancer and diabetes are estimated to drive demand opportunities in the market

Glycomics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are:

Asparia Glycomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Canadian Glycomics Network (GLYCONET)

Bruker Corporation

Glycodiag

Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

RayBiotech, Inc.

Vector Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Glyde Bio , Inc.

Glycomics Market Segmentation

Product Type

Enzymes

Glycosidases



Glycosyltransferases



Neuraminidases



Sialyltransferases



Others

Instruments

Antibody Arrays



HPLC



Lectin Arrays



MALDI-TOF



Other Glycomics Instruments

Kits

Glycan Labeling Kits



Glycan Purification Kits



Glycan Release Kits



Others

Reagents

Glycoproteins



Monosaccharides



Oligosaccharides



Others

Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Oncology

Immunology

Others

End-user

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

