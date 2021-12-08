Rise in Incidence of Sports Injuries to Help Global Intramedullary Nails Market Expand at CAGR of 4.8% During Forecast Period, says TMR

- Titanium implants are less prone to fatigue failure and offer reduced stress shielding, which is predicted to propel the segment during the forecast period

- Increasing use of intramedullary nails for treating two-part proximal humerus fractures is estimated to boost market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Hamstring, knee, and ankle are the places where most common orthopedic injuries occur, as per the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The most common injury in football is ankle sprain. According to a recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries happen globally each year. Stress fractures are prevalent in sports that require repetitive motions; long-distance runners frequently suffer stress fractures in their feet. Increase in the prevalence of sports injuries is likely to bolster the growth of the global intramedullary nails market during the forecast period.

Falls, slips, industrial accidents, violence, and roads accidents are major causes of spinal injuries. Thousands of people are hospitalized and permanently disabled each year as a result of this. Every year, between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer from spinal cord injuries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Most of these injuries are caused by incidents such as falls, road accidents, or violence. The rise in the occurrences of spinal cord injuries is estimated to fuel the growth of the global intramedullary nails market.

Request Brochure of Intramedullary Nails Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57987

The global intramedullary nails market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing Adoption of Intramedullary Nails in Treating Femoral Shaft Fractures to Drive Global Market

Intramedullary nails have been widely utilized in treating femoral shaft fractures in adults as well as children over the past few decades. A number of research projects have been carried out over the past 10 years to understand and evaluate various types of intramedullary nails for the treatment of femoral shaft fractures. Efforts have been made to understand various challenges associated with intramedullary nails, such as high radiation exposure, prolonged operative time, and end caps falling into soft tissue. Intramedullary nails with tail wires are expected to gain huge popularity in the near future, as they are able to handle both nail removal and fracture fixation. This form of intramedullary nail primarily targets fracture fixation as well as removal of nail.

Furthermore, companies in the existing intramedullary nails market are concentrating on improving the overall femoral shaft fracture treatment by offering varied product range, conducting research, and developing new product designs.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intramedullary Nails Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=57987

Launch of Innovative Products to Drive Demand for Intramedullary Nails

In order to gain a competitive edge in the existing intramedullary nails market, several companies are increasingly focusing on extending their product line. Rise in research activities and development of new products are expected to be most important growth strategies adopted by intramedullary nail manufacturers. For instance, during the OTA annual meeting in September 2019, Globus Medical introduced AUTOBAHN Nailing System, a sophisticated clinical solution targeted at improving the treatment of femur and tibia fractures. Likewise, Orthopedic Implant Company (OIC) launched a Tibial Intramedullary Nailing System in January 2017, which is primarily intended to fix tibia fractures. While participants in the intramedullary nail market are anticipated to concentrate on the development of innovative products, partnerships with hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty clinics are predicted to play an important role as well.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=57987

Intramedullary Nails Market: Growth Drivers

In the treatment of pertrochanteric fractures, the long gamma nail has proven to be an effective and secure implant. Complication rates have dropped significantly as a result of its improved biomechanical features, which is likely to influence the growth of the market.

Driven by the rising prevalence of hospitalization for orthopedic problems and broad range of services provided by hospitals under one roof, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are expected to drive product demand

Buy Intramedullary Nails Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57987<ype=S

Intramedullary Nails Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Orthopaedic Implant Company

Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

GPC Medical USA , Inc.

, Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Intramedullary Nails Market: Segmentation

Type

Long Gamma Nail [LGN]

[LGN] Trochanteric Femoral Nail [TFN]

Intertroch/Subtroch Nail [ITST]

Materials

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Application

Femoral Fracture

Tibial Fracture

End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty/Orthopedic Clinics

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market: The global market for orthopedic digit implants has been growing at a robust rate as the market players are investing heavily in developing better technologies. The scale of competition in the market has been escalating in recent times, and the market players are expected to go all out in outrunning their competitors.

Neonatal Thermoregulation Market: The global neonatal thermoregulation market is estimated to gain momentum due to the noteworthy advances in development of monitoring systems in terms of neonates. Major players are focusing on developing products and upgrading the older ones.

Prefilled Syringes Drug Molecules Market: The global market for prefilled syringes drug molecules is segmented on the basis of drug classes, application and end users. Among drug classes, Vaccine is foreseen to account for the larger share in the global market for prefilled syringes drug molecules.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/intramedullary-nails-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research