Rise in Healthcare Expenditure Boosting the Investment of the US Medical Bathtubs Market - More than $79.18 Million Market Opportunities - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the US medical bathtubs market is growing at a CAGR of 2.27% during 2023-2029.

The U.S. Medical Bathtubs Market

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $79.18 Million Market Size (2023) $69.19 million CAGR (2023-2029) 2.27 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

Home healthcare services are gaining momentum, and medical electrical bathtubs are becoming essential equipment in home care settings, ensuring the provision of hygienic and comfortable bathing experiences for patients in the comfort of their homes. The demand for the medical bathtubs market is rising due to multiple factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in medical bathtubs. Financial players such as venture capitalists, private equity firms, and angel investors drive growth in the medical bathtub market by providing crucial capital for research, development, and commercialization efforts.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical bathtub market. It is observed that major market players operating in the bathtub market are focused on bringing technological advancements to offer enhanced products to their customers.

For instance, in 2022, Kohler launched the perfect-fill technology bathtub. This bathtub has voice command technology that uses Alexa to fill and remove water into and from the bathtub. Perfect fill comprises a drain kit and a digital valve that brings the bath to the chosen temperature and depth. The advanced bathtubs provide hydrotherapy, temperature regulation, and enhanced accessibility, catering to the evolving demands of the healthcare and wellness sectors.

Electric Bathtubs the Fastest Growing Segment

The electric bathtubs market had a 75.95% market share and was valued at $52.56 million in 2023. An electric medical bathtub is a specialized bathtub designed for medical purposes, which utilizes electricity to provide adjustable height, side access, lift seats, shower seats, and other features for patients in hospitals, households, and convalescent centres. The target market for Electric Medical Bathtub includes healthcare providers, hospital chains, nursing homes, rehabilitation centres, and home healthcare service providers. The US is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the electric medical bathtub market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of major market players in the country.

Segmentation & Forecast

Operation

Electric Bathtubs

Manual Bathtubs

End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

Product

Walk-In Bathtubs

Sitz Bathtubs

Slide-In Bathtubs

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Arjo

Beka

EGO Zlin

T.R. Equipment

American Standard

Other Prominent Vendors

Etac

Medi Plinth

Aquassure

Chinesport

Ponte Giulio

SWCORP

Thermomat

Zhongjin Medical

BathtubsPro

Sanford Home Services

American Tub Factory

Ropox

Ella's Bubbles

Penner Bathing

Independent Home

Georg Krämer Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG

Horcher Medical Systems

