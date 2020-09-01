RIS Launches InkCenter® Cartridge Refill Service At MediaMarkt Stores In Spain

" RIS is excited to be partnering with MediaMarkt, especially as environmentally friendly products and services are becoming more widely popular within the retail space, " said David Lenny, President & CEO of RIS . " We recently formed our newest entity, Retail Inkjet Solutions Spain, and we believe that MediaMarkt offers a wealth of credibility and strategic thinking that complements our own personal approach. A less expensive way to print will really help many people having to work from home in the current Coronavirus situation. "

RIS has displayed a strong ambition to expand throughout continental Europe by working with several major retailers such as MediaMarkt. "Our goal is to bring exceptional quality ink and print clarity to the public, much more affordably," added Lenny. "MediaMarkt is an incredible brand to bring under the RIS InkCenter® network and offers maximum eco-friendly exposure throughout European retail stores."

The RIS InkCenter® features a patented, precision refill system that professionally cleans, fills and tests each cartridge to ensure flawless performance while maximizing the number of times a cartridge can be refilled. With up to 70 percent cost savings, the InkCenter® system aims to save customers time and money, while also helping the environment.

"We are delighted to be launching our first InkCenter® pilot program in Spain with MediaMarkt," said Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at RIS. "Their management team is passionate about offering their customers unbeatable added value and service. After observing major retail market growth in a number of other European countries, we decided that now is the perfect time to develop a partnership with MediaMarkt so together we can better respond to consumer needs in Spain."

RIS is confident that the ink cartridge refilling service will serve MediaMarkt customers very well and will lead to expansion into other locations. The InkCenter® system is now available at several MediaMarkt stores including Madrid and Barcelona, and in Leon.

"MediaMarkt is very proud to be part of this move by RIS. We are a consumer electronics company with a responsibility to offer our customers a range of environmentally friendly alternatives. Cartridge refill is a quality service that underlines our environmental commitment," said Henry Serrano, Head of Service Operations at MediaMarkt Iberia.

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter® kiosk is deployed in more than 500 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe - including Auchan, Boulanger, Cora, Costco, Eco Store, E.Leclerc, Hyperburo, Hyper U, Intermarché, MediaMarkt, Migros, Saturn, Schiever, and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched printing quality while delivering incredible savings. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers with a vision to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com.

About MediaMarkt Iberia

MediaMarkt is a Spanish and European leader in consumer electronics distribution and associated services. A member of the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, MediaMarkt has 6,675 employees in Spain with a presence in all Spanish autonomous communities through 88 stores and an online shop. Throughout Europe, the company has over 1,000 points of sale in 14 countries and a workforce of 55,000. MediaMarkt's success is based on its ability to adjust to new consumer trends, the great variety of services it offers customers, its unique personalized shopping experience and a wide range of products from leading brands at updated and competitive prices. All this is combined with a professional MediaMarkt team whose sole aim is to find solutions for the customer and an unmistakable advertising presence.

