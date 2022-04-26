Rimes launches global rebrand in support of growth strategy

Modern brand identity reinforces new corporate vision and extended solutions set

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions, unveiled a new brand identity in support of the firm's ongoing growth strategy.

The launch of the new brand comes on heels of a series of exciting developments at Rimes. Following the appointment of Brad Hunt as CEO in May 2021, Rimes acquired Matrix IDM, which added a cloud-native investment intelligence platform to the company's portfolio, allowing the firm to offer a full suite of connected, front-to-back office solutions to the buy-side community.

Brad Hunt, CEO at Rimes, commented:. "Data is our passion, and our objective is to continually reinforce our position as the leading data management solutions provider to the global buy-side industry. With our extended solution set more fully supporting the data management needs of the front, middle and back offices, we have revamped our brand to better reflect our full capabilities."

Laura Davis, CMO at Rimes, continued: "Brad's vision was clear; create a fresh, modern brand identity that reflected the level of innovation and forward momentum at Rimes. Our new messaging and visual identity speak to how we as a company make investment data work – we put clients first, solve the toughest investment data problems, and bring clarity to the investment process. Leading the new brand identity project team has been an incredible experience that I am proud to share with everyone."

Brad concluded: "I am very confident about the future, which is being made possible by the enthusiastic support of a committed team. We have a fabulous new brand and our award-winning solutions are being adopted globally by an ever-increasing client base and a strong pipeline of new business opportunities."

Rimes provides transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions to the world's leading investors and asset managers. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we partner with our clients to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes serves its global clients through offices in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

