RIMES appoints Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMES today announces the appointment of Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer. Stuart will oversee Finance, Legal Affairs and Corporate Strategy for RIMES and join the Executive Committee.

"Stuart brings significant leadership and financial expertise, both in fintech and other high growth sectors," said Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES "His leadership will help us continue to accelerate our momentum as we deliver the next generation of data and analytics solutions to our global clients."

Prior to joining RIMES, Stuart held financial leadership roles at Finastra, Thomson Reuters, Parexel, Burberry and Sony. Stuart is an active member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).

"I am delighted to be joining RIMES at this stage in the company's evolution, as we look to further accelerate the growth of our business," said Stuart. "Demand for quality, accurate financial data has never been higher. RIMES' expertise and the strength of our client relationships sets the company apart and positions it well for growth."

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its clients. It supports over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. The company is headquartered in New York with 14 offices worldwide.

