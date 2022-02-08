RightHear wins Konnect - Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub Tel-Aviv prestigious Startup Challenge for accessible mobility services

RightHear's technology to be evaluated on VW L4 autonomous vehicles

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This award recognizes how RightHear's solution empowers the visually impaired and blind community to lead fully independent lives.

In the Startup Challenge, Konnect and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles screened more than 30 Israeli startups. In the final round 10 of them pitched in front of a team of experts from Konnect and VW Commercial Vehicles in Germany. RightHear won a €25,000 proof-of-concept with VW Commercial Vehicles, for helping people with navigation and orientation challenges better access their environments.

RightHear's technology leverages Bluetooth iBeacons which are strategically installed in public venues to provide "talking signage". Users receive real-time, geo-specific information directly to their smartphones via the RightHear app, helping them navigate their environment confidently and safely. And it's all completely free.

"As a leading Mobility-as-a-Service provider, It is crucial for us to offer services that are accessible for all of our customers" said Dr. Astrid Wollenberg, Managing Director at Konnect – Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub TLV. "RightHear's vision and technology will allow us to offer a more inclusive environment in our vehicles and mobility services."

Idan Meir, Co-Founder and CEO at RightHear said, "We're honored to have been awarded this recognition. We are excited for this incredible partnership with VW, to help create accessible autonomous vehicles together."

RightHear is helping many sectors, including travel, retail, and hospitality to adapt their physical spaces so anyone and everyone - regardless of their challenges - can experience life equally.

