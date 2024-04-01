Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Structured Equity Investment in MN8 Energy, One of America's Largest Privately Owned Solar Energy Companies

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading investor in essential infrastructure in the U.S., today announced a strategic investment in MN8 Energy, LLC ("MN8"), one of America's largest independent U.S. solar energy producers. This investment will help facilitate the ongoing growth of MN8's portfolio of solar, storage, and EV charging projects.

"Ridgewood Infrastructure is committed to investing in companies that lead the way in sustainability-focused infrastructure. Our investment in MN8 reflects our dedication to supporting renewable energy initiatives that not only benefit the environment but also offer long-term, sustainable solutions for communities," said Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to generate significant economic and environmental benefits. "The investment provides MN8 with the financial means and capital to scale our growth, engineer innovative solutions for our clients, and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders," said Jon Yoder, President and CEO of MN8. The investment will also contribute to job creation in the green energy sector and promote the use of renewable energy sources, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood, added: "Our partnership with MN8 further exemplifies our ability to create compelling and differentiated sustainability focused investments in the U.S. lower middle market on behalf of our investors."

Wells Fargo served as Ridgewood's exclusive financial advisor and King & Spalding represented Ridgewood on this transaction.

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With a more than 3.2 gigawatt solar fleet comprised of over 875 projects across 28 states, over 270 megawatts of battery storage projects, and EV charging solutions, MN8 is one of the largest and most sophisticated independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in the U.S. For more information, please visit https://mn8energy.com/.

