Richard McLaren to Investigate International Boxing

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) is pleased to announce that it has been retained by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to investigate possible irregularities in the judging and refereeing during the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

After completing this part of its mandate MGSS will then investigate the activity of the individuals involved in the management and administration of AIBA to determine if there have been acts of corruption.

"Boxing has a long history of questionable activities. There have been multiple past investigations into the sport that have either not been completed or acted upon. It is time for boxing to turn the page, but it cannot do so without a full accounting of any alleged misconduct," said Professor Richard McLaren, O.C., CEO of MGSS. "Our team will conduct an independent investigation into the questions surrounding corruption or manipulation of sporting results during the Rio Olympic Games, identify the persons responsible and recommend the appropriate course of action."

Professor McLaren and his team have extensive experience in investigating misconduct in sport, including the 2016 investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping by the Russian Federation and the 2020 investigation into financial fraud doping irregularities within the International Weightlifting Federation.

Continuing their long-standing partnership with MGSS is U.K. based Harod Associates Limited who offers world-leading investigative capabilities, forensic cyber techniques, whistleblowing, and human intelligence. MGSS and Harod combine over 30 years of experience in developing sophisticated structures and policies related to sport ethics and third-party investigative services.

"I wish to thank the AIBA for their confidence and trust and for giving us the freedom and support to conduct a thorough and comprehensive independent investigation. They are looking to put some finality to the allegations that have plagued boxing for decades. My team has been given the independence to follow any and all leads to uncover the truth," said Professor McLaren.

A whistleblower line will be set up, and a separate announcement will be made when it is operational. Any individuals who come forward will be guaranteed confidentiality in perpetuity.

The MGSS team will release a report on the first stage of the investigation by the end of August 2021.

