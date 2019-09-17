Richard Agostinelli Is Appointed CEO of ByBox

With over 20 years' experience of successfully leading technology and supply chain businesses, Agostinelli was formerly CEO of both Crossmatch and Digital Persona; as well as having a comprehensive background in c-level roles such as chief financial officer and chief operations officer. Throughout his career, Agostinelli has developed excellent strategic vision that has boosted growth and profitability by focusing on customer-centricity, enhanced product offerings and new market entry, coupled with putting the right organisational structures and people in place.

"I'm delighted to join ByBox and thank the board for this opportunity. It's an exciting time and I look forward to continuing the great work that Stuart has already done," remarked Agostinelli. "ByBox is at the forefront of field service supply chain solutions and locker technology. I'm looking forward to enhancing that and growing the business to be truly global through developing remarkable technology, distribution services and key partnerships. Our customers will remain at the centre of what we do, and I am looking forward to meeting many of them at our annual user group in November."

As technology reliance increases, the need for smart, data-led field service solutions is on the rise – globally. To ensure ByBox continues to serve and grow its customer base, while meeting these tech requirements, both Miller and the board realised that a new head was needed to lead the charge.

"Taking the business to the next level requires a leader who has a proven track record of scaling global tech companies," commented Miller. "Rich is a world-class CEO and is exactly the person we need at the helm if we're to fulfil our enormous potential. I'm looking forward to seeing ByBox grow under his leadership and I'm excited to continue to guide the business as non-executive chairman."

Agostinelli has already met with the management board and shared his vision for future growth. He will meet customers, employees and partners over the next few months while also traveling to North America to better understand the business outside of the UK, as he firmly establishes himself as the new CEO of ByBox.

