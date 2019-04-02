Rice Transplanter Market to Propel Owing to Increasing Consciousness Among Farmers About Smart Farming: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Global Rice Transplanter Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.4% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A rice transplanter, as the name suggests, transplants rice seedlings onto paddy field. Primarily there are two categories of rice transplanter i.e., walking type and riding type. The factors that propel the growth of the Rice Transplanter Market include increasing consciousness among farmers about smart farming, decrease in labor expenses, requirement of less manpower, and reduction in the transplanting time. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher maintenance cost and high cost of the machine.

Rice Transplanter Market may be explored by type and geography. Rice Transplanter Market may be explored by Type as Walking Rice Transplanter, and Riding Rice Transplanter. The "Riding Rice Transplanter" segment led the Rice Transplanter Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Rice Transplanter Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Rice Transplanter Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that propel the growth of the market include substantial demand for rice transplanter machines. Farmers in India select manually-operated machinery, although China and ASEAN countries witness a higher demand for riding type of rice transplanter machines.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Rice Transplanter Market comprise CLAAS KGaA GmbH, Greaves Cotton Limited, ISEKI & CO., Ltd., Amisy Machinery, Kubota Corporation, YANMAR CO., LTD., Redlands, agroman.in., and TNAU. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The global market for rice transplanter will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2022, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product (walk behind type, riding type, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the rice transplanter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the rice transplanter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the rice transplanter market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global rice transplanter market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global rice transplanter market.

Key Products

Walk Behind Type



Riding Type

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Asia Tech



ISEKI



Jiangsu World



Kubota



Mitsubishi



TYM



Yamabiko



Yanmar



