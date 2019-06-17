Ribbon Research Unveils Comprehensive Insights, Trends and Opportunities for the European Enterprise Communications Market

Individual country results to be unveiled during five-country roadshow

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications today unveiled insights stemming from its research on the Unified Communications (UC) purchase drivers and buying behaviors of European SME and Enterprises. This segment of the survey reflect the responses of 2,676 IT decision-makers representing multiple industries in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Ribbon will offer a deeper dive into the data during a multi-city roadshow co-sponsored by Poly (the new brand name that is the joining of Polycom and Plantronics).

"Digging further into the research we began sharing in early May has enabled us to discover key actionable insights for these markets," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Business Development for Ribbon. "Once again, we see opportunity for UC and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) providers who deliver the combination of security, third party integration and functionality that help businesses with their communications technology needs in the digital era."

Ribbon's research shows that for companies responding to the survey, 73% of those with more than 1,000 employees and 72% of those with 100 to 1,000 employees who have not yet adopted UC expect to do so within the next 2 years.

Security continues to be a dominant concern with 48% of respondents reporting attacks including robocalls, telephony DDoS, UC registration hijacks and toll fraud. Additionally, 81% of respondents indicate that they believe it is the UC provider's responsibility to provide protection from these threats.

"As a company we have seen the power of the type of insights Ribbon is bringing to customers through this important research and we look forward to working together to bring more of this data to light over the coming weeks," said Jennifer Adams, Senior Director Go-to-Market Strategy from Poly. "These findings will help European providers gain a greater understanding of the current UC/UCaaS market landscape in order to offer the most compelling solutions to solve customer challenges."

Other key findings from this segment of the survey data include:

UC adoption rates vary significantly according to company size with 43% of companies with more than 1,000 employees already leveraging UC, and only 10% of companies with 1 to 20 employees having taken the plunge.

Forty-one percent of UC adopters bought their service from a traditional provider, while companies still considering adopting UC services stated an intent to purchase from a wide variety of providers including OTT (9%), phone resellers (10%), equipment vendors (11%), IT service providers (12%), cable companies (13%), mobile (15%) and traditional providers (16%), highlighting the diversity of available options.

Ribbon's comprehensive portfolio of Edge Orchestration, Intelligent Edge, UCaaS and Security and Analytics solutions help providers utilize the insights from the research to offer secure and flexible communications technologies to their Enterprise customers and drive positive business outcomes.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695 2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1.646.741.1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com



SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.