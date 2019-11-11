Ribbon Deploys Colt Japan's Emergency Calling Service

Solution delivers compliance with stringent Japanese regulatory requirements while enabling increased service capabilities

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it has deployed an Emergency Calling Service (ECS) with location information for Colt Technology Service Co., Ltd. Available since March 1, 2019, the ECS fully complies with Japanese regulatory requirements.

"Having the ECS system in place enables us to offer our customers direct access to the Japanese Police, Fire Department and Coast Guard in emergency situations," said Masato Hoshino, Colt Head of Asia. "In addition to enhancing our current service offerings, this deployment enables us to add future services to our voice portfolio."

Japanese regulations require that carriers offering voice calling services must provide emergency calling services as well. By opting to fully support this capability in its own network instead of routing emergency calls through another service provider for completion, Colt implemented the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology that will allow it to seamlessly migrate other PSTN (Public Switched telephone Network) based services to IP in Japan.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Colt and are delighted that they chose to work with us for this mission-critical enhancement," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Products, R&D, Support & Supply Chain. "Global Tier 1 carriers in this market can access this option to deploy essential services and augment their service capabilities."

