RhoVac's events during May - August

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") participates in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May-August 2021.

Anders Månsson will participate in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May - August 2021:

  • Aktiedagen Göteborg 17 May (digital); registration can be done here.
  • BioStock's LifeScience Spring Summit, May 26-27. For more details.
  • Swedish American Life Science summit 2021, 18-20 August In Stockholm. For more details, see here.

