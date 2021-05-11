RhoVac's events during May - August
RhoVac
11 May, 2021, 13:46 BST
STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") participates in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May-August 2021.
Anders Månsson will participate in shareholder meetings in Sweden and international partnering meetings during May - August 2021:
- Aktiedagen Göteborg 17 May (digital); registration can be done here.
- BioStock's LifeScience Spring Summit, May 26-27. For more details.
- Swedish American Life Science summit 2021, 18-20 August In Stockholm. For more details, see here.
For further information, please contact:
Anders Månsson – CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com
