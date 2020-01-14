RhoVac's Attending Partnering Meetings During January - March 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") participates in international partnering meetings during January - March 2020.

CEO Anders Månsson will attend the following international partnering meetings during January - March 2020:

38 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco , USA , 13-16 January 2020.

Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, , , 13-16 January 2020. European Association of Urology (EAU), Amsterdam , 20-24 March 2020.

, 20-24 March 2020. BIO-Europe Spring, Paris , 23-25 March 2020 .

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE RhoVac