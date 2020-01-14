RhoVac's Attending Partnering Meetings During January - March 2020

RhoVac

14 Jan, 2020, 08:22 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") participates in international partnering meetings during January - March 2020.

CEO Anders Månsson will attend the following international partnering meetings during January - March 2020:              

  • 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA, 13-16 January 2020.             
  • European Association of Urology (EAU), Amsterdam, 20-24 March 2020.            
  • BIO-Europe Spring, Paris, 23-25 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

