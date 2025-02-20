Rhondda Cynon Taf selects Bromcom for cloud MIS transformation

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has awarded Bromcom Computers the contract to roll out its cloud-based management Information System (MIS) across all 111 schools in the region, modernising data management and communication tools for staff, students, and parents.

Attendees at the Rhondda schools meeting on 19/02

The transition marks a significant step forward for education technology in the area, replacing legacy systems that have been in place for decades. The move follows Bromcom's success in Northern Ireland and solidifies its position as a leading MIS provider in the UK with three of the four Welsh councils who are moving away from the incumbent MIS having chosen Bromcom.

All 111 schools across Rhondda will migrate to Bromcom's MIS by the start of the 2025 academic year, with migrations beginning by the end of this term.

Bromcom's cloud MIS offers an all-in-one (one –stop-shop) AI powered platform integrating administration, analytics, and communication tools. Features such as a dedicated parent portal, clubs and trips management, and real-time student data access will empower schools to enhance operational efficiency and engagement with families. Importantly, the system also supports bilingual access, ensuring both English and Welsh-speaking users can fully engage with the platform freely and easily.

Bromcom MIS has AI embedded in many ways: besides conversational chat bringing a wealth of data from students to staff together to provide data analytics like never before; AI is also embedded in the key workflows to generate useful outputs like letters and reports as part of the process with minimal user intervention.

A forward-thinking partnership

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council commented:

"Rhondda Cynon Taf and our supported schools are pleased to be partnering with Bromcom, switching to their Management Information System (MIS) in this academic year.

This change aims to improve how schools and the LA handle student data, enhancing communication between staff, students, and parents.

The new system will streamline administrative tasks and support student success. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and are excited about the positive impact this will have on our pupils and schools."

Mark Thomas, Head Teacher, Ysgol Bro Taf commented:

"We are excited to introduce Bromcom as our new Management Information System. Its intuitive platform will streamline key processes, reduce administrative workload, and enhance communication across our school community. By improving efficiency and making the most of data-driven decision-making, we can focus on what truly matters - delivering the best possible education for our pupils.

We look forward to the positive impact this system will have on our school."

Commitment to innovation and excellence

Ali Guryel, Managing Director of Bromcom Computers, said:

'We're delighted that a third Welsh Council has chosen Bromcom to transform their MIS experience. We've worked closely with RCT as they navigated a thoughtful and thorough selection process, giving us valuable insights into what Rhondda schools need most. We are looking forward to creating a partnership with them and their schools and maximising the impact of the Bromcom Solution.'

About Bromcom

Bromcom's cloud-based MIS, Finance, and vision products serve over 4,000 schools and two million users across the UK and Europe. From students and families to staff and stakeholders, Bromcom provides intuitive, data-driven tools that enhance education management.

Bromcom has a long-standing presence in Wales, with its eRegistraion devices used nationwide since the 1990's.

Unlike other systems that rely on additional plug-ins for functionality, Bromcom offers a fully integrated platform where all features are developed in-house. This approach not only eliminates compatibility issues but also ensures a smoother transition and a more user-friendly experience for schools.

This win represents Bromcom's third win in Wales with Wrexham selecting the MIS and Finance solution in July '24 and Ceredigion choosing Bromcom for MIS in December '24.

Bromcom's commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency has been a key factor in its success, providing schools with a seamless, all-in-one solution that meets their evolving needs.

Enquiries to heidi.riley@bromcom.com

