Rhenman & Partners Wins Prestigious Award at the Nordic Hedge Awards: Best Performance Awards for 5 Years

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sector fund Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S was named a winner at this year's Nordic Hedge Awards; best-performing Nordic hedge fund for five years. The award was made in the category "Performance Award for 60 Months".

"We are tremendously pleased over this award. The Nordic Hedge Award is the most prestigious Nordic award for hedge funds and a total of 172 funds were evaluated in 2018. To put it simply, this is the Nordic championship and to win the category for the longest time period is a testament to our unique investment process which leads the way, even internationally," says Carl Grevelius, co-founder and head of investor relations.

"Our success depends largely on the many years of close collaboration between our fund managers and the medical experts in our Scientific Advisory Board. Equally important is our investment team's single focus on the healthcare sector which includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology and service. This sectoral focus probably gives us a knowledge advantage compared to those investors who monitor and invest in a number of sectors."

Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S has an unprecedented performance history since its inception in June 2009. The main fund class, the IC1 (EUR), has increased by 449 percent in total, which corresponds to an average annual net return of 19 percent. In the first quarter 2019, the fund delivered a return of more than 15 percent. At present, assets under management in the fund exceed 600 million EUR.

About Rhenman & Partners

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management, founded in 2008, is a Stockholm-based asset manager focusing on two niche funds: Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S, launched in June 2009, and Rhenman Global Opportunities L/S, launched in August 2016. Assets under management exceed 600 MEUR. The management teams of the two funds are supported in their respective investment processes by renowned advisors consisting of, among others, eminent professors and experts with many years of market experience and extensive expert networks around the world.

