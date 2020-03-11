RHBVE and 30 E-Cigarette Enterprises Release Video in Support of Medical Workers

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen International Vape Expo, also known as "RHBVE", organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, recently released a video to praise and support the medical workers currently working throughout the world. The video is in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus and those who have made it their priority to fight it.

The enterprises involved in the video include Shenzhen International Vape Expo (RHBVE), Hangsen, GREEN SOUND, IJOY, SMOK, ALD, JINJIA, INNOKIN, Vaporesso, ZINWI iBuddy, CFF, SMISS, MOX, VOOPOO, Hubei Yunsen, gippro, STIG, Apollo, Kmose and MOTI.

About RHBVE:

The best choice to enter the Chinese market. Shenzhen International Vape Expo, also known as "RHBVE", is organized by Reed Huabo – the most influential exhibition company in China. RHBVE offers a one stop platform for worldwide exhibitors and buyers gathering in China in order to meet distributors, wholesalers, store owners, and suppliers in the vape manufacturing industry in the best buying season

