RFID Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 26,435.12 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The RFID market size is expected to grow from USD 17,253.65 million in 2018 to USD 26,435.12 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.28% during the forecasted period.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of a great number of foreign and regional players. The market has witnessed growing rivalry between vendors based on the pricing model, differentiation of technology, brand name, service quality, product differentiation, and technical expertise. Some of the key players in the market are Alien Technology, Applied Wireless RFID, Avery Dennison, Caen RFID, and Checkpoint Systems.

The study offers in-depth insights into industry dynamics, micro, and macro indicators. It also sheds light on the factors that drive and inhibit RFID market demand. In addition, the report highlights and offers an outlook on current industry patterns.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE RFID MARKET SIZE

The growth of the RFID market is mainly driven by the increasing need for efficient supply chain management in the emerging economies of APAC, Middle East & Africa, and China. Robust protection in various applications such as inventory management, production process monitoring, along with long-distance object reading features of RFID tags, are also expected to increase the market growth.

The emphasis on RFID technology for health monitoring medical devices is growing in the healthcare sector, and this is expected to increase the market size of the RFID market.

The growing need for monitoring of inventory and equipment; robust protection in broad applications such as inventory management, production process monitoring, and others; and long-distance object reading function of RFID tags are key factors influencing the market growth.

REGION WISE RFID MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The North America RFID industry has a large share of revenue in the global market. It is expected to retain its dominance over the projected period on the global RFID market. During the forecast period, the growing need for efficient supply chain management is expected to help the growth of the North America RFID market share.

COMPETITORS COVERED IN THE REPORT:

Alien Technology

Applied Wireless RFID

Avery Dennison

Caen RFID

Checkpoint Systems

GAO RFID

Globeranger

Honeywell Aidc

Impinj

Invengo

Mojix

Motorola

Nedap

NXP Semiconductors

Securitag Assembly Group (SAG)

Smartrac Technology

Thingmagic

Zebra

Others.

ON THE BASIS OF FORM FACTOR, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Boltable

Button

Card

Cinch

Embeddable

Eyelet

Implants

Key Fob

Label

Paper Tickets

Push Screw

Shackle

Sling

Tie Wrap

Wristband.

ON THE BASIS OF FREQUENCY, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Active Ultra-High Frequency

High Frequency

Low Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency.

ON THE BASIS OF MATERIAL, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Ceramic

Glass

Metal

Paper

Plastic

Rubber and Silicon.

ON THE BASIS OF WAFER SIZE, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

200mm

300mm.

ON THE BASIS OF TAG TYPE, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Active RFID

Passive RFID.

ON THE BASIS OF APPLICATION, THE RFID MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Aerospace & Defense

Agriculture

Commercial

Healthcare

Logistics and Supply Chain

Retail

Security and Access Control

Sports and Transportation

● DATA CENTER RFID MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

The RFID Data Center market size is expected to grow from USD 798 million in 2019 to USD 3052.9 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Currently, data center administrators are under intense pressure to improve data center asset protection and ensure optimum resource utilization. Therefore, various technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), are implemented to keep track of sensitive assets. RFID automation eliminates inefficiency and human error decreases cost and complexity while increasing flexibility and power.

The report focuses on the RFID status of the global data center, future projections, growth prospects, key industry, and key players. The goal of the study is to present the creation of the RFID data center in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and, Central & South America.

● CHIPLESS RFID MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

The Chipless RFID market size is expected to grow from USD 1215.1 million in 2019 to USD 4661.6 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Chipless RFID tags are RFID tags that don't need a transponder microchip. RFIDs provide a longer range and have the ability to be automated, making it preferred over barcodes.

This study focuses on the global status of Chipless RFID, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market, and key actors. The objective of this study is to present the production of Chipless RFID in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

● RFID SENSOR MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

Global RFID Sensors market Size expected to reach USD 27 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 12.20% (2018-2024)

Development in the automotive industry, increasing demand for RFID sensors, and high RFID prices are expected to increase the market size for RFID sensors.

The research provides a theoretical depiction of the global demand for RFID sensors with existing developments and potential predictions to depict the imminent pockets of investment. Furthermore, the report offers details with comprehensive impact analysis on key factors, constraints, and opportunities.

● RFID READER MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

The RFID Readers Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.87 Billion in 2018 to USD 22.46 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The RFID reader is a tool used to collect data from an RFID tag that is used to track an individual object. The radio-frequency waves are used to relay data to the reader from the RFID tag.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market due to growing demand from fast-developing countries, including China and India, for the RFID technology. The presence of the largest manufacturers and OEMs in Asia-Pacific and the increase in demand for tracking, monitoring, locating objects and optimizing health, protection, and resources are the main factors driving the growth of the RFID reader market over the forecast period.

This study focuses on the RFID status of global healthcare, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The purpose of the analysis is to present the creation of the Healthcare RFID in the United States, Europe, and China.

● HEALTHCARE RFID MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

Usage of RFID provides the healthcare industry with many advantages such as patient, monitoring, patient care, and patient satisfaction. Furthermore, accurate patient tracking using RFID technology can improve patient safety in many instances.

This report focuses on global Healthcare RFID status, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market, and key players. The purpose of the analysis is to present the creation of the Healthcare RFID in the United States, Europe, and China.

